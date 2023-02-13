Browns RB Nick Chubb Revs Up Trade Speculation With 3-Word Message

Nick Chubb is tired of the Cleveland Browns watching the Super Bowl from afar.

The Browns usually quiet Pro Bowl running back fired off a three-word tweet during the big game, expressing his frustration about not making the postseason.

“Tired of watching,” Chubb tweeted on Sunday.

The Twitter world took the message from Chubb and ran with it, with some speculating the Browns star is looking to be traded.

“Request a trade this joke of an organization is just wasting your career,” one user tweeted.

What added to the chatter was a graphic that circulated showing that the leading rushers on recent Super Bowl winners have not been highly paid. Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco was the latest example, with the rookie making less than $1 million this season. Chubb will be paid around $11 million next season with a $14.85 million cap hit.

Chubb has been a consistent and powerful engine for the Browns offense, coming off a year where he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

The Browns made the postseason in 2020, knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller. But not much has gone right the past two seasons, with Cleveland failing to make the postseason.

Chubb Expressed Frustration After Season

Chubb wasn’t shy to express his frustration after the Browns were eliminated from the postseason, lamenting the team’s missed opportunities.

“It is disappointing for sure. We had our chances. We had our chances, but we didn’t make the most of it and here we are. We are who we are,” Chubb said. “We have two more times to go out there and play, and play for each other and play for the city. That is bright thing about it. It is not over yet.”

Chubb has racked up individual accolades but the reserved running back made it clear he’s all about winning.

“It is bittersweet. Individually, it is something that I am proud of for sure. Had a lot of help with the O line and guys blocking for me,” Chubb said on rushing for 1,500 yards. “At the end of the day, I am about winning. It didn’t happen yesterday and didn’t happen a lot season. It is stuff to be proud of for sure from this season. There are things we need to work on, but overall, it is bittersweet right now.”

There were a lot of things that didn’t go right for a Browns roster that had the talent to be a contender. Chubb alluded to cleaning up the “small things” that make a difference on game day.

“I think it was the small things – small things on and off the field that added up that came back bite us in the butt on the field during the games,” Chubb said. “Just overall, we have to clean some things up, get some things right, fix stuff and come back ready to work.”

Browns RB Room Will Look Different Next Season

The Browns running back room will a bit different next year behind Chubb. Kareem Hunt is a free agent and will likely be looking for a new team, as will D’Ernest Johnson, who barely got any run after a breakout season.

Hunt and Chubb were once touted as the best 1-2 punch in the league but it turned much more into a one-man show as last season progressed.

Hunt finished the year with 468 yards on 123 carries. He also added 35 catches but wasn’t the nice change of pace to Chubb that he was in the past. His per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career and his opportunities tapered off towards the end of the year. He had more than five carries just once over the final five games.