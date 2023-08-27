Browns Proposed Trade Brings in Patriots Kicker as Cade York Replacement

The Cleveland Browns‘ kicking situation is getting ugly, with Cade York struggling once again against the Kansas City Chiefs in the team’s preseason finale.

The Browns will likely evaluate their options to replace York and New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk is among the names that have been pitched as a replacement.

“My guess is Cleveland tries to add a veteran kicker either via waivers or by trading a late-round draft pick to New England for Nick Folk,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote. “Another potential option would be not keeping a kicker on the initial 53, then trying to add York and another kicker to the practice squad and letting them compete in practice over the next two weeks. If that sounds like I’m desperately searching for an answer here, I get it. The team is, too, and that’s the problem. York makes all his kicks in practice.”

Folk is 38 years old, so he’s far from being a long-term solution for the Browns. However, he’s still a capable veteran who can help hold down the position during a season where Cleveland is all-in on making a playoff run.

Folk hit better than 92 percent of his field goals during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He hit 32 of 38 field goals a year ago with New England.

Nick Folk in Patriots Position Battle with Rookie Kicker

Folk is currently in a battle with rookie Chad Ryland for the kicker spot with the Patriots. Folk has spent the past four years with New England but the Patriots spent a fourth-round pick on Ryland, putting the veteran at risk of being let go.

The Patriots have yet to name a starter and are open to keeping two kickers on the roster, per head coach Bill Belichick.

“We had two kickers last year on the roster for one game,” Belichick said on August 26. “Again, there’s a number of things to consider when you look at the whole roster makeup. We’ll get into those this weekend and do what we feel is best for the team. That’s all I can tell you.”

Cade York Doesn’t Want ‘Pity’ After Latest Misses

Belichick may just be playing his cards right publicly, knowing that getting a draft pick in exchange for Folk would be an ideal situation for his Patriots. The Browns are in the situation to make such an offer, needing a solution to their kicking woes with York struggling mightily in the preseason.

York missed the potential game-winning field goal in the Browns’ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. His kick was blocked and never had a chance. It would have been a shot at redemption for York, who also missed the potential game-winner last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“People gave me pats on the back, but I hate pity,” York said after the game. “I know how good I am and it’s been the most frustrating thing the last month, struggling with that.”

The Browns have continued to back York — a fourth-round pick last season — but it’s clear that his confidence is shaken. For a kicker, that can be a death blow and the Browns cannot afford to let him work it out during the regular season.