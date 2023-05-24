‘No Word’ on Deal for Super Bowl-Winner RB After Browns Workout

The Cleveland Browns hosted former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. for a workout on Wednesday as the team continues to investigate options to add depth.

The Browns have been taking a closer look at running backs in recent weeks but Henderson is among the more notable players they have brought in. He has 28 starts over his four seasons in the NFL, racking up 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Rams. He also won a Super Bowl with the team in 2021, albeit he didn’t have a large role during the playoff run, registering just four carries for seven yards.

Henderson was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2019 after a successful college career at Memphis. He rushed for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns on 214 carries during his final season with the Tigers.

Henderson left Cleveland without a deal and Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report reported there’s “no word” on a contract being offered just yet. Stainbrook added that Henderson was part of a larger group of players the Browns were getting a closer look at. Cleveland was looking at multiple running backs, defensive backs and tight ends, as well as undrafted free agent QB Todd Centeio.

XFL Running Back Max Borghi Also Worked Out for Browns

The Browns also brought in XFL running back Max Borghi for a workout. He was the XFL’s fifth-leading rusher, notching 310 yards on 78 carries. He found the end zone six times with the Houston Roughnecks.

Borghi has not appeared in an NFL game but has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. Borghi is eager to earn another opportunity in the NFL.

“It wasn’t what I was hoping, what I was dreaming about, but it makes me hungry,” Borghi told The Spokesman-Review. “Getting a little taste of it was exciting, but I want to get back in. I’m hungry for another opportunity. I’m excited for this league here because this is the league of opportunity to show what I can do, more of what I can do to get back in and stick on a 53-man roster someday.”

The Browns have worked out a few other XFL players, including the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu. Taumoepenu, 29, was a sixth-round selection of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million entry-level deal but was released after the preseason in 2018. Taumoepenu caught on with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 but played just one game. He has five tackles in his NFL career.

Nick Chubb Will Be Significant Part of Browns’ Offense

There has been some scuttlebutt about the Browns going more pass-heavy next season but Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb will still have a significant role in the offense — and rightly so. Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, notching a per carry average of 5.0 yards.

“Nick’s a major part of our offense, always will be,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during the NFL’s Annual Meeting in March. “He was I thought very productive last season and had a good amount of attempts. You’re always trying to get the best version of Nick. So that’s always part of our plan, to make sure he’s fresh for a 17-game season plus. Nick will always be a big part of our offense.”

The Browns offense has been inconsistent at best in recent seasons but Chubb has been a steady force. He has recorded 6,341 yards and 48 touchdowns since being drafted. He was not present for the start of OTAs this week but there’s no doubt Chubb will be ready to roll when Week 1 rolls around.

