Odell Beckham Sparks Speculation on Browns Exit With Mayfield Comment

Odell Beckham Jr. is still cheering on Baker Mayfield from afar despite the ugly ending to their partnership while with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield and Beckham tried to make it work while in Cleveland but never managed to get on the same page. While the duo bonded off the field, their connection on it never thrived. It eventually led to Beckham forcing his way out shortly after the trade deadline last season, with his father’s aggressive online criticism of Mayfield being a significant catalyst in an ugly divorce.

Odell Beckham Sr. posted a video on the day of the NFL trade deadline showing all the times Mayfield missed on throws and didn’t see OBJ open. Beckham was eventually released by the Browns, going on to sign with the Rams and playing a role on the way to a Super Bowl.

“A lot of things were out of my control,” Beckham said of the situation. “By the time I woke up, the video was already posted, it just was unfortunate. Sometimes things go that way in life and you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

Mayfield admitted he was caught off guard by the video and was not pleased with how things went down. But the situation with Beckham was just one part of a brutal season in Cleveland, leading to his own breakup with the Browns this offseason when Deshaun Watson was acquired.

Beckham Tells Mayfield to ‘Shine’ With Carolina

A lot has changed in a year, with Beckham a free agent after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and Mayfield competing for the starting quarterback job in Carolina against Sam Darnold.

Beckham weighed in on Mayfield’s situation with a quick comment on social media, which gave a first look at the former top pick in Carolina blue.

“Go shine!” Beckham commented.

Odell and Baker makeup?👀 pic.twitter.com/xUgU5X3aPx — Matthew Peterson (@MatthewPetey) August 15, 2022

Like everything that involves Mayfield, Beckham, and the Browns, the comment sparked debate, with some pointing to Kevin Stefanski as the issue.

“Would it surprise you if all the ‘dysfunction’ was really at the top down?” one commenter wrote.

“He is the problem. Soft coach = soft team,” another comment read. “Only time this team rose to the occasion was the playoff game where he was in his basement.”

Stefanski, Browns Dealing With New Set of Issues

While the drama persists in the comments section involving former members of the Browns, Stefanski and Co. have their hands full with their current situation. Watson is waiting to hear the final word on his suspension — which could be extended from six games to a full season — and running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade.

Stefanski has always been straightforward with his comments to the media and is doing his best to minimize the distractions as the Browns prepare for the season.

“I would tell you, respectfully, we really do focus on what we can control,” Stefanski told reporters on August 8. “I understand that there are things that happen that certainly get attention, and that is OK. This is a great game. I know our fans love this game and follow every step along the way. For us, we really are focused on trying to get better. We are not where we need to be, and we have a lot of work to do. That is what we are focusing on.”

The Browns are set to open the season on the road against the Panthers, which could be another very interesting week of lead-up if Mayfield ends up as the starter in Carolina.