Odell Beckham Fires Back Over Browns Allegation

The divorce between the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. was messy, although the polarizing pass-catcher remains adamant he has nothing but love for his former team.

Beckham is off to a solid start with the Rams, who he landed with after being released by the Browns in November. Beckham has already caught four touchdowns with LA after notching just seven with the Browns in 29 games.

“It’s been great,” Beckham told ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve felt deprived. I’ve definitely missed the end zone for sure, and it just hasn’t been as easy and seamless as it could and should be. I’m someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game. I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game.”

Some saw that statement as a shot at the Browns, where he struggled to fit in and find any sort of rhythm with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham wanted to dispel any sense of that and left a comment on a story that alleged he was throwing “shade.”

“Zero shade,” Beckham tweeted. “Don’t have anything but love in my heart. God is good, im just thankful …. No story here.”

Zero shade…. Don’t have anything but love in my heart. God is good, im just thankful …. No story here — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 1, 2022

Beckham’s Exit From Cleveland Was Messy

Regardless of what Beckham is saying now, he forced his way out of Cleveland following the trade deadline in what turned out to be a very messy affair.

His dad, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on the day of the NFL trade deadline showing all the times Mayfield missed on throws. He also went into the comment section and further trashed Mayfield, even commenting on his contract situation. The Browns held out Beckham from practice for a few days before eventually releasing him after renegotiating his deal.

Beckham has maintained that his release caught him by surprise and it wasn’t his intention, sharing his point of view with Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Here’s what OBJ told ESPN’s Lisa Salters about his release from Cleveland. Said it was “crazy” and never his intention and that it “stinks” pic.twitter.com/oUrnj1tQ1g — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 16, 2021

“He told me he didn’t really want to talk about what happened in Cleveland and what led to his release there, but he did say every detail of it was crazy to him,” Salters said. “He said, ‘I don’t have words for it, it stinks, it was never intended,’ and he said he never could’ve envisioned any of it.”

Baker Mayfield Admitted Drama Was Tough to Deal With

Mayfield has been the target of much criticism this season — including from another Browns’ dad in Kareem Hunt Sr. Mayfield is playing injured, but it has really showed at times. Mayfield has missed a pair of games this season but has passed for just 2,825 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Mayfield was asked about the criticism and negative attention he’s garnered this season and said it’s been harder to avoid than in years past.

“I would say yes, but only because some of that drama earlier in the year was within the building, and it was not just directly outside,” Mayfield said, seemingly hinting at the issues with Beckham. “We had to handle a few things internally, and that is OK. We did that, and now we are here so that is what matters.”

Despite their struggles, the Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs if they win out and get a bit of help. Cleveland needs Baltimore and Cincinnati to lose this weekend to — ironically — the Rams and Chiefs, respectively.