Browns Stars Sound Off on Odell Beckham Joining Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will be seeing an old friend in Odell Beckham Jr. twice next season after he signed a hefty deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Beckham inked a contract worth a maximum of $18 million with the Ravens. The deal includes $15 million of guaranteed money for OBJ. Beckham announced the move via his social media with the help of his son, Zydn.

Beckham was the biggest name remaining among free-agent receivers, although there are surely questions about what level he’ll be able to produce at after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in February of 2022.

There’s also uncertainty about the Ravens’ quarterback situation, with former MVP Lamar Jackson in a heated dispute with the franchise over a long-term deal. With Beckham signing a one-year deal, he’s banking on showing signs of his prior Pro Bowl form to potentially cash in next offseason again.

Browns CB Greg Newsome Reacts to Odell Beckham Signing

👀 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 9, 2023

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome is likely to spend some time covering Beckham next season when the squads matchup and reacted shortly after the news broke with an eyeballs emoji.

Newsome followed that up with a proper congratulations for Beckham, simply writing: “Congrats family.”

Congrats family 🙏🏽🤞🏽 https://t.co/GZoOtstDQn — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 9, 2023

New Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo — who recruited Beckham on social media — isn’t excited about Beckham teaming up with Jackson.

“I hope the Ravens fumble Lamar cause him and Odell together is OD,” Okoronkwo tweeted.

I hope the Ravens fumble Lamar cause him and Odell together is OD — Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) April 9, 2023

The Browns had a level of interest in Beckham this offseason, despite how his first go-around in Cleveland ended. The Browns were one of 12 teams who attended Beckham’s private workout in Arizona in March.

Beckham managed just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games with the Browns. A very public beef with then-quarterback Baker Mayfield shortly after the trade deadline led to his release. He went on to sign with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

While it wasn’t a pretty divorce, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com said that the sides were on good terms and would have welcomed a reunion.

“It began with the fact that the Browns did right by Beckham after things became untenable between him and Baker Mayfield, and after Beckham’s father shared the ‘Odell Beckham Jr. is Always Open’ video on his social media,” Cabot said. “Browns GM Andrew Berry negotiated a settlement with Beckham’s agent that ensured he’d go unclaimed on waivers and become free to sign with any team.

“While some in the organization were initially furious that Beckham gave up on the team, most recognized that his beef was only with Mayfield, and that much of it wasn’t his fault. As time went on, time healed most of those wounds.”

Browns Bolstered Their Own Wide Receiver Corps With Elijah Moore & Marquise Goodwin

Meet Elijah Moore: Browns new speedy receiver Cleveland Browns introduce wide receiver Elijah Moore who was obtained in a trade with the New York Jets for their 42nd pick in the NFL draft this year. The Browns also get the Jets 74th pick next month. Thursday, March 23, 2023 2023-03-23T17:57:41Z

The Browns were in the market for wide receiver help this offseason. While they didn’t bag Beckham, they got some nice upgrades in Elijah Moore via trade and veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin. They’ll join a wide receiver corps that already includes Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and second-year pass-catcher David Bell.

Moore was traded to the Browns on March 22 after an interesting two years as a member of the Jets. He had a strong rookie year, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Goodwin is as fast as they come, even at 32. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine back in 2013 and speed is still a very big part of his game. Most recently he suited up for the Seattle Seahawks, nabbing 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season.