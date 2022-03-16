Odell Beckham Sounds Off After Browns Release Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry is an unrestricted free agent after being released by the Cleveland Browns and his good buddy Odell Beckham Jr. gave him a nice endorsement as he looks for his next team.

Beckham vouched for Landry on social media, making a pitch to 31 NFL franchises.

“My free angency pitch to all 31!!!!! Grab [Jarvis Landry],” he tweeted. “I promise u won’t be disappointed in his football abilities but u DEFINITELY won’t be disappointed about the Man U will have in that locker roommm frfr.”

Beckham and Landry were teammates on the Browns but now both are looking for new jobs as free agents. Beckham left mid-season after causing a ruckus when he wasn’t dealt at the trade deadline, choosing to then sign with the Rams on a one-year deal. He went on to be a solid contributor in Los Angeles and won the Super Bowl, even catching a touchdown in the big game before tearing his ACL for the second time in as many years.

Trade for Amari Cooper Gave Browns Options With Jarvis Landry

Landry was let go by the Browns on Monday shortly after the team executed a trade for Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper. Landry was given permission to seek a trade but his contract made it hard to find a deal.

He was due to make more than $15 million and carried a salary-cap hit of a whopping $16.38 million. The sides talked about a restructure to a more team friendly number but couldn’t agree.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement following the transaction. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

Jarvis Landry Still Feels Like he Can Contribute

Landry made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2019, recording more than 100 catches on two occasions and breaking the 1,000-yard mark three times. He also became a locker room leader in Cleveland, helping turn the culture around after arriving via trade in 2018.

Landry saw his production drop off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. He posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows. However, Landry was not happy about the narrative that he’s injury prone, considering his reputation as an iron-man in the NFL.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it,” Landry tweeted. “Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted.”

Landry made it clear in a series of February tweets that he felt he could be a key contributor in Cleveland or somewhere else.

“I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” Landry tweeted.

The two teams that have expressed the most interest in former Browns' WR Jarvis Landry are the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints have shown the “most interest” in Landry so far.