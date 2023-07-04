New Browns Rival Odell Beckham Sends 4-Word Message to Nick Chubb

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking forward to seeing the Cleveland Browns next season.

Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason after taking an entire year off recovering from surgery for a torn ACL — his second significant knee injury in a two-year span. But Beckham is now feeling healthy and is ready to see his former team, which expressed with a comment on a post from Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubbʻs post showed him in the gym and he included his patented Batman imagery.

“If you get out worked you will get out performed,” Chubb wrote. “I refuse to let that happen.”

Beckham jumped into the comments with a short but strong statement.

“SEE U SOOON BROTHER,” Beckham wrote with a devil emoji.

The Browns will see the Ravens in Week 4. Baltimore will be Clevelandʻs third AFC North opponent over the first four weeks of the season. Beckham now being in the mix with the Ravens will add some extra intrigue to the matchup.

“It’s certainly a unique way to start the season, but I think it’s really cool,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think we have the best division in football — a bunch of great players and great coaches.

“We know each other so well and we’ve played each other so many times. It lends itself to a great rivalry, so to see the Bengals in Week 1, Steelers in Week 2 and Ravens in Week 4 means there’s no easing into this one.”

Odell Beckham Regretted How Things Unfolded With Browns

The Browns made a blockbuster trade for Beckham in 2019 but his tenure with the team was tumultuous. He managed just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games with the Browns. After an ugly ending in Cleveland that included a very public beef with then-quarterback Baker Mayfield, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games.

“One of the biggest regrets I have about the way things ended is I didn’t have … it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure,” Beckham told reporters in 2022. “It was just it. One of the things I’ve always been big on in my life is closure, because if you don’t have closure, the doors, if they’re not closed, they are always still open. Having to leave and leave these guys you had lifetime friendships with, they’re your brothers, and it was just so abrupt.”

That being said, there were rumors this offseason that the Browns could potentially bring Beckham back this offseason. That never panned out but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that he was on good terms with the team, despite how things ended.

“While some in the organization were initially furious that Beckham gave up on the team, most recognized that his beef was only with Mayfield, and that much of it wasn’t his fault,” Cabot said. “As time went on, time healed most of those wounds.”

Nick Chubb Taking Changes to Browns Offense in Stride

Chubb is coming off a season where he racked up career highs with 12 touchdowns and 1,525 rushing yards. The Browns are expected to shift to a more pass-heavy offense next season but Chubb isnʻt worried about it.

“I’m not worried at all. I can’t control what I can’t control,” Chubb said. “When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything.”

Chubb is still expected to play a large role for the Browns and will likely be more involved in the passing game. Chubb has 119 catches for 990 yards in his career. He caught just 27 passes last year.