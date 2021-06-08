Browns WR Odell Beckham Makes Commitment to Baker Mayfield

There might not be a ton of offensive veterans making an appearance at the Cleveland Browns OTAs, but work is still being put in, with Baker Mayfield expected to welcome a group of skill players — including Odell Beckham Jr. — to Austin, Texas for workouts.

Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Donovan People-Jones will be in attendance to catch some passes with Mayfield, per Brad Stainbrook, who first reported the news.

WRs Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones are all in Austin working with QB Baker Mayfield, per source. — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) June 8, 2021

Beckham has been rehabbing from a torn ACL and did not join Mayfield and other Browns players in Florida for a previous workout. However, Beckham has been showing off his progression from the injury on social media and looks to be getting back to his old self.

“I’m told that from those who worked out with him at the EXOS facility in Arizona recently that he looked like his normal self,” ESPNʻs Jeremy Folwer reported earlier this offseason. “I talked to a veteran player who was there who said ‘he’s doing his normal one-handed catch, cuts and runs, looks great. He has not been in Cleveland yet. He will most likely be there for mandatory minicamp.”

Mayfield and Beckham havenʻt had the best on-field chemistry since the three-time Pro Bowler arrived in Cleveland two seasons ago. Injuries have played an obvious part in that, but Beckhamʻs reputation and skill set makes him a unique asset for any team.

At some points last season it seemed like Mayfield was forcing the ball Beckhamʻs way, with the Cleveland offense revving up with the polarizing pass-catcher on the sideline. The idea that the offense was somehow better without Beckham is a sentiment Mayfield pushed back against this offseason.

“I think anytime you are going from Year 1 to Year 2 in the same system, you are going to make a tremendous jump, but I also think where we were before his injury happened on an underthrown ball by me that we truly did not have a true identity on offense at that point,” Mayfield told reporters. “I think that took our bye week right in the middle of the season last year to really sit down and do a self-scout and for us to grow. I have talked to Odell. He is very happy with where he is in the rehab process. I am happy for him. He looks good. He feels good. I am looking forward to starting where we should.”

Jarvis Landry Backs Partnership With Beckham As Best in the NFL

Which team has the best receiving duo in the NFL? If you ask Landry, itʻs the Browns — albeit heʻs a little bias. Landry responded to a tweet from SportsCenter proposing just that question, writing in “OBJ & Juice” — meaning himself and Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ & Juice — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) June 7, 2021

If both are healthy, Landry has a point. Both have 100-catch, 1,000-yard upside with explosive playmaking ability. And at 28 years old, itʻs hard to say either is truly past their prime. The key is health, with both being banged up the last two seasons, never allowing their pass-catching partnership to blossom.

