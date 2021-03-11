Browns Star Sounds off on Trade Rumors

There have been many rumors floating around about Odell Beckham Jr.’s future ​with the Cleveland Browns and the star pass-catcher has been keeping track.

Beckham issued a strong response to the trade talk on Twitter late Wednesday, responding to a fan’s tweet.

“It’s funny how when Odell Beckham is mentioned as a trade target he’s a dynamic playmaker but when he’s mentioned as a Brown he’s a washed-up has-been,” the initial fan-tweet read.

Beckham responded: “It’s a Cold War! Skins thick tho, im just workin to be the very best I possibly can on that field next year! To the supporters! I’m workin … love u all.”

Odell Beckham Looking Strong Following Surgery

Beckham is coming off ACL surgery and has been the target of trade rumors basically since he arrived in Cleveland. He’s learned not to let it bother him — and as he said — he’s concentrating on what matters — getting healthy for next season.

Beckham shared a post earlier in the day showing off his progressive, which included a full sprint on a treadmill.

“We WILL rise above it all,” Beckham wrote on the post. “Lil work dump! 4 months post opp… sometimes u can’t look too far ahead. Just gotta be thankful for where ur at in the moment. Thank you God. #Progress.”

The post drew quite a bit of traffic from all over the sports world, including LeBron James.

“Yessir lil bro!” James wrote in support. “Keep going man! It’s that time. Always proud of you.”

The rehab process has not been easy for Beckham, who has had a hard time staying 100 percent healthy. He’s missed 25 games since 2017, which includes 11 games — counting a pair of playoff contests — last season.

Despite all the rumors, the Browns have been clear that they want Beckham back next season.

“I do not really have an update other than I know he is doing great,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters earlier this month. “Our medical people are in contact with guys he is working out with. As you can imagine, he is attacking this thing so I know he is doing great, but no update to say where he is in the rehab, but he is doing really well.”

Odell Beckham Trade Appears Unlikely

While the speculation surrounding Beckham’s future makes for a good segment on talk shows, it seems unlikely that a team — especially a contender — would make a deal for OBJ.

While there’s plenty of upside if he can return to form, Beckham’s production has dropped in recent years, although injuries and jumping into new offensive systems have played a role in that. Stefanski was getting creative to find more ways for Beckham to get more involved in the offense last season, but the ACL tear abruptly ended that effort.

Before the injury, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

The most significant thing that would keep teams from trading for Beckham is his $15 million-plus cap hit, which is quite a large number for a wide receiver coming off a major injury. But if the Browns get an offer they can’t refuse — say for a first-round pick — it’d make sense to pull the trigger for the reasons above.

