Browns Star Receiver Named as Trade Block Material

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make regarding Odell Beckham Jr. with the trade deadline approaching and the star receiver is a candidate to be on the move.

Beckham has long been involved in trade rumors and was a new addition on Bleacher Report’s “Trade Block Big Board.” He joins D’Ernest Johnson on the list, while tight end David Njoku was left off after a big performance against the Chargers.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL and has not been a huge part of the offense since returning to the lineup. He has just nine catches for 124 yards and has not found the end zone yet.

Trading Beckham will not be an easy task for Beckham, who is due a balance of $14.5 million. But if Cleveland finds a taker, they could use to opportunity to fill other needs on the roster or build some draft capital.

Beckham Has Disappointed in Return From Injury





Beckham’s output and chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield was particularly disappointing last week against the Chargers, notching just two catches for 20 yards. On the final, potential game-winning drive, Beckham was not targeted.

“Again, I kind of look at each game and what do we have to do to win and what do we need to do to go score a bunch of points,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday, October 13. “As I have mentioned before, he is a dynamic football player. He is very front of mind when we are game planning and when we are calling plays. Sometimes the defense dictates if the ball goes elsewhere, and we are comfortable with that because we have good players elsewhere.”

Beckham previously talked about building improved chemistry with Mayfield and didn’t feel like the two had a problem.

“Film. We watch the film. We talk about it. I talked to him after the game. I talked to him Monday after meetings. Played Call of Duty with him on Tuesday,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday, October 7. “We talk all of the time you know. Anybody who is great and expects greatness out of themselves is going to be upset when they miss an opportunity. He wants to be great. I want to be great. Yeah, we want perfection. We want the best, but it happens.”

David Njoku Proves Potential Against Chargers

Njoku has been a constant figure in trade rumors since he demanded to be dealt last offseason. He is a former first-round with high athletic upside but is part of a talented, three-headed tight end attack in Cleveland. He’s firmly in the rotation and has been on par with starter Austin Hooper in terms of snap count.

Njoku had what might have been his best game in a Cleveland uniform last week, snagging seven balls for 149 yards and a touchdown. Hooper did not record a catch.

Njoku will be due a new contract at the end of the season and he’s been adamant about wanting to stay with the Browns. If he keeps up his stellar play, he could be in for a big payday — whether that’s in Cleveland or somewhere else.

