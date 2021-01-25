Odell Beckham Trade: Browns Star Linked to Jets

If the rumors are to be believed, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be heading back to New York, but this time to play with the Jets.

Former NFLer turned radio host Dan Sileo suggested on Twitter Monday that the rumor he is hearing is that the Jets are in the market for Beckham in hopes of attracting disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Rumors are the Jets are looking into acquiring OBJ this offseason from the Browns!” he wrote. “Hoping that might attract Deshaun Watson to want to play for the Jets!”

Jamison Crowder is currently the Jets top pass-catcher, although there would only be $1 million in dead money if New York moved on without him next season. Breshad Perriman was the team’s No. 2 pass-catcher but is a free agent this offseason.

Watson has reportedly made it clear that he wants out of Houston and carries a no-trade clause, meaning he could veto any deal he does not like. The Jets will have some work to do on the offensive side of the ball to make them a viable destination. The Jets ranked dead last in offensive yards per game (279.9) and points per game (15.2) last season.

Browns Have Been Committed to Odell Beckham

Wherever Beckham goes, trade rumors follow. And his less than stellar two years with Cleveland have spawned countless rumors, especially considering the pricetag Beckham carries $15 million per year until he’s a free agent in 2024. On top of that, Beckham is coming off of a torn ACL he suffered in October.

That being said, the Browns have maintained that Beckham is an important part of their future.

“I have said it multiple times, Odell is a good football player,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week. “He acclimated nicely with our program, with Kevin and with his teammates. Quite honestly, I just want as many good football players on the roster as possible. He is dynamic.”

Andrew Berry rejects the notion the #Browns were better without Odell Beckham Jr., whom he values highly. Wants to keep as many good players as possible. Won’t reveal plans pic.twitter.com/0gJCg6AUu0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 20, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski echoed that sentiment and has kept in contact with Beckham through his rehab.

“I know he is working really hard to get better in his rehab. I am excited to get him back here,” Stefanski told reporters. “I know it was not easy for him being away from his teammates, especially as these games got bigger and into the playoffs. I know he definitely wanted to be a part of it.”

Odell Beckham Calls Browns Playoff Run ‘Bittersweet’

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier during his first season in Cleveland, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Before tearing his ACL this season, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. He watched the Browns offense click without him and win the franchise’s first playoff game since 1994.

Odell Beckham Jr. was proud of the #Browns and missed being part of it pic.twitter.com/1v4XT58V3I — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 20, 2021

“It was a bittersweet season being on the outside looking in when all I wanted was to be in it with the team,” Beckham posted on his Instagram story. “I had to put my pride aside and just watch it unfold. I’m proud and inspired by this squad’s growth and effort this year.”

