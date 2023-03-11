Browns Show Interest in Reunion With Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns may be interested in a reunion with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In a bit of a stunner, the Browns were among the 12 teams who attended Beckham’s private workout in Arizona on Friday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Beckham has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He missed all of last season recovering from the injury.

The Browns are in need of wide receiver help, but it seems farfetched that they’d look into a reunion with Beckham, who left the team on bad terms in 2021. Beckham forced his way out of Cleveland after he was not dealt at the trade deadline.

After his father took shots at quarterback Baker Mayfield in a video posted to social media, Beckham was told to stay home and was later released after coming to an agreement with the Browns.

Questions Remain About Beckham’s Health, Explosiveness

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After the ugly ending, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games, showing that he can still be a valuable contributor in the right role. The question will be what kind of explosiveness he has after a second serious knee injury within a two-year span.

The Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens were the other teams in attendance to see Beckham workout.

Beckham Said He Had No ‘Closure’ With Browns

It took a while for Beckham to address what had happened but he did prior to the Super Bowl, saying he never had closure on the situation.

“One of the biggest regrets I have about the way things ended is I didn’t have … it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure,” he told reporters. “It was just it. One of the things I’ve always been big on in my life is closure, because if you don’t have closure, the doors, if they’re not closed, they are always still open. Having to leave and leave these guys you had lifetime friendships with, they’re your brothers, and it was just so abrupt.”

As for the viral video posted by Odell Beckham Sr., the star receiver said that he had nothing to do with it.

“A lot of things were out of my control,” Odell Beckham Jr. said of the video. “By the time I woke up, the video was already posted, it just was unfortunate. Sometimes things go that way in life and you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

The Browns reshaped their wide receiver corps last offseason, parting ways with Beckham’s best friend Jarvis Landry and bringing in Amari Cooper as their new No. 1 receiver.