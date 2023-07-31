Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo Sends 4-Word Message After Fight With Teammate

The pads went on and things got physical for the Cleveland Browns, with a couple of fights breaking out during practice.

One of the altercations was between new defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and tackle James Hudson III. Hudson shoved Okoronkwo to the ground but he quickly popped up and gave Hudson a slap on the helmet. Hudson chased Okoronkwo down the field and the two went at it before other teammates stepped in.

Okoronkwo had a good sense of humor after the dustup, expressing his feelings on social media.

“It was hot today,” Okoronkwo tweeted with some laughing emojis.

He also responded to a fan who was critical of his actions.

“Lmao the internet only show 1/10 of the story,” Okoronkwo said.

Okoronkwo and Hudson were not the only combatants during practice on Sunday. A mini-brawl broke out after a scuffle between Alex Wright and backup offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr., who was injured during the ruckus.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Upset After Fights

Browns skipper Kevin Stefanski was not happy about the fights and had the team do sprints as a punishment.

“I’ll say this, fighting skirmishes, jawing happens in every training camp and at every level of football,” Stefanski said after practice. “They’re tired, they’re hot, they’ve been going against each other. So I’m not surprised at that at all. They talked about it, it’s over. We don’t throw punches. So I’ll review that stuff. And there’s obviously penalties.

“If you’re throwing punches in games, you get thrown out of the game. So why practice something that would get you thrown out of a game? So we’ll address that, obviously. But I don’t think anybody’s ever been around a bunch of football players in the heat that don’t get a little agitated, if you will.”

The defense dominated the day of practice, which likely led to increased tensions. Stefanski credited new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for setting the tone.

“It’s good versus good. Coach Schwartz and the DBs and then front and the linebackers, they’re going to make the offense work,” said Stefanski, who is the team’s offensive play-caller. “They’re going to make you earn everything. You’re going to have to throw into tight windows.”

Browns Excited to Head Home Ahead of Preseason Tilt Against New York Jets

The Browns have wrapped up their time at the Greenbrier in West Virginia and headed home to Cleveland on Sunday after practice. It was a good time but now the team gets to practice in front of fans, which Stefanski believes will bring some increased energy.

“These guys have been playing this sport for a long time, but the second you have a crowd there and they’re cheering you on, you feel that it’s our home fans,” Stefanski said. “It’s special when they come out there to Berea like they do in droves. So we’ll absolutely get a kick from that.”

The Browns are set to face off against the New York Jets on August 3 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Don’t expect to see many of the stars out there for the clash against the Jets, with most of the reps expected to go to guys battling for a roster spot.