Key $19 Million Defender Returns to Browns Ahead of Playoffs

Bad injury luck has saddled the Cleveland Browns all season, though earlier this week the team finally got some positive news on that front.

Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo suffered a pectoral injury during the Browns’ matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The team feared initially that it had lost Okoronkwo for the season.

However, the 28-year-old pass-rusher worked his way back fast enough to return to practice in a limited capacity this week. Okoronkwo’s presence offers the franchise legitimate hope that he can contribute to its playoff run, which begins 8-10 days from now depending on scheduling.

Okoronkwo spoke with Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland about his injury and what it means to return in time to possibly re-enter the rotation for the Browns’ wildcard playoff game.

“I would say it was like mountains and valleys because … I was super sad, and I was preparing for my next couple of months. And then, all of a sudden, there was a glimmer of hope,” Okoronkwo told Justice on Thursday, January 4. “It was a little roller coaster but I’m glad, I’m happy where I’m at right now. … It felt good being around my guys, lifts my spirit.”

Ogbo Okoronkwo Meaningful Piece for Browns’ Top-Rated Defense

Okoronkwo added a comment on his hopes to contribute during the playoffs. The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed and will sit several of their top and/or injured players in the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, for which Okoronkwo is likely to remain inactive.

“The plan is for me to be back at some point in the Super Bowl run that we’re going on,” he told Justice. “I’m just going to keep on doing my part, keep working hard, making sure that I can help the team in the best way possible.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to Justice that Okoronkwo’s health is “trending” up.

“Obviously, he’s trending in the right direction,” Stefanski said. “He’s put in a ton of work, so it’s exciting to have him back out there.”

Ogbo Okoronkwo Has Proven Valuable Addition to Browns Defense in 2023

Okoronkwo has been a solid add for the Browns this year after the team signed him to a three-year, $19 million contract over the offseason.

The former linebacker turned defensive end put up career-highs with 17 pressures, 11 QB hits, 9 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with the Houston Texans across 17 games in 2022. Okoronkwo has tallied 12 pressures, 8 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 games with the Browns this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Okoronkwo has yet to start a game in his initial campaign with Cleveland, as he plays behind All-Pro Myles Garrett and fellow offseason addition Za’Darius Smith. However, Okoronkwo played 434 snaps on defense and 24 special teams snaps for Cleveland in 2023.