Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Recruits Pro-Bowl WR to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns haven’t given up on adding another elite pass catcher to the roster this offseason, or at least the players in the wide receivers room haven’t given up on it.

Wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 17 and posted a shoutout to his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr., who left the Browns during the middle of last season to join the Los Angeles Rams. The post to Peoples-Jones’ IG story was a video showing the two wide receivers dancing on the field during pre-game warmups. The caption read: “@obj 😂 😂 miss you dawg.”

Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report tweeted a screen capture of the IG story on Tuesday.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Beckham Has Publicly Voiced Regrets Over Cleveland Exit

The message from Peoples-Jones to Beckham may have just been a little reveling in nostalgia and nothing more. However, while far from overt, the move could hint a recruitment effort to entice Beckham to return to the Browns. It wouldn’t be the first time that has happened since the wideout forced his way out of Cleveland mid-season in 2021 following a public beef with then-starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham’s father posted a video of Mayfield’s lowlights in early November, particularly missed throws and missed opportunities to hit the wide receiver while he was open downfield. Days later, Beckham was available on the open market.

During an interview prior to the Super Bowl, which Beckham’s new team won when the Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20, Beckham told the media that he had regrets about how things went down during the end of his time with the Browns.

“One of the biggest regrets I have about the way things ended is I didn’t have … it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure,” Beckham said. “It was just it. One of the things I’ve always been big on in my life is closure, because if you don’t have closure, the doors, if they’re not closed, they are always still open. Having to leave and leave these guys you had lifetime friendships with, they’re your brothers, and it was just so abrupt.”

Reunion Between Browns and Beckham Unlikely, But Not Impossible

Beckham achieved what he set out to by joining the Rams when he won a Super Bowl ring, scoring a touchdown in the championship game before a torn ACL knocked him out in the second quarter.

Now a free agent, Beckham’s future is uncertain. However, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has yet to turn 30 years old and will be entering just his ninth NFL season in 2022. Assuming he can recover from the injury and regain his late season/postseason form, Beckham could still be an asset to a contender next year. He will also have incentive to perform well as he will be playing for one more big contract next offseason.

The chances that Beckham rejoins the Browns may be slim, but they aren’t impossible. With the acquisition of Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, Mayfield is likely out in Cleveland. With the other additions to the roster, including that of wide receiver Amari Cooper, an offense that was often stagnant last season should be revamped come September.

The Browns are also spending on defense, re-signing cornerback Denzel Ward to a massive new contract and pursuing both Jadeveon Clowney and Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett.

Beckham is familiar with the organization in Cleveland and continues to be well-liked and respected in the locker room, as Peoples-Jones Instagram activity on Tuesday indicates. Talks about a potential reunion with Beckham’s former teammate and long-time friend Jarvis Landry recently fell through after he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

But Landry was open to the possibility of coming back to Cleveland, and if he was, it’s possible that Beckham could be too — especially with all the talent on the roster. And positive messages from current Browns and former teammates, be they recruiting efforts or otherwise, certainly won’t hurt the chances of a Beckham return to Cleveland.