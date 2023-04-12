Browns DT Perrion Winfrey’s Future in Question After Arrest

Second-year Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge on Monday for causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.

A Browns spokesman said the team is “aware of the situation and gathering more information.” Winfrey is free on $1,000 bond and he was charged with one count of assault (family member), per Cleveland.com.

Harris County Texas court records show #Browns DT Perrion Winfrey faces 1 misdemeanor count of "assault-family member." He was arrested Monday and is free on $1,000 bond. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 12, 2023

Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 draft but had a tumultuous rookie season. His maturity issues were are the forefront, with Browns star Myles Garrett calling him out for not behaving like a pro. Winfrey was held out of practice that day.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said in September. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times, and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin [Stefanski] took it into his own hands, and he felt like that was the right thing to do, and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on Perrion Winfrey being disciplined pic.twitter.com/F8I65Wlw8e — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 16, 2022

Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report said the issue had to do with Winfrey being late to practice.

Browns Had High Hopes for Winfrey After Draft

Winfrey was an exciting prospect for the Browns. He played two years at Iowa Western Community College and was rated as the No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the country after that stint.

He landed with Oklahoma, where he became a key piece of the defensive line. He was named as a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection last year, posting 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts.

Immediately, Winfrey made his love for the “Dawg Pound” known with a rant after being drafted.

“A dawg mentality. Come on now. I am coming in to kill right away with my boys. I am lined up next to [DE] Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game,” Winfrey said after being selected. “We are fixing to take this over. It is over with. I am telling you, it is over with. I am going to come in and work every single day until I can’t work anymore. They will feel me every single day, sir. I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season.”

Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey a healthy scratch, leaving #Browns with three available DTs for tonight. https://t.co/jzHt9meWLC — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 31, 2022

Unfortunately, he was more bark than bite in his first season. Winfrey missed a few games as a healthy scratch and a few others due to injury. He finished with 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks last season.

Browns Beefed Up Defensive Tackle Position in Offseason

The Browns had one of the worst defensive tackle groups in football last season but quickly went to work rebuilding the interior of the line this offseason.

Dalvin Tomlinson was the big signing for the Browns in the middle, while depth signings like Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill will help fill out the rotation.

Winfrey should also be in that mix for a rotational role but he’ll have to stay out of trouble and take the next step of his NFL journey.