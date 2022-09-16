Browns Star Myles Garrett Calls Out Rookie Following Drama

Rookie Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice on Friday for disciplinary reasons and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is not happy about it.

Winfrey has brought some intense energy to the table since the moment he was drafted but it appears he may be having a hard time harnessing that for good. Garrett sent a message to the rookie about being a “pro” and felt that holding him out of practice was warranted.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said on Friday. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin [Stefanski] took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on Perrion Winfrey being disciplined pic.twitter.com/F8I65Wlw8e — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 16, 2022

The Browns have been mum on what exactly Winfrey did but Garrett said it wasn’t hard for the coaching staff to identify the issue.

“It was pretty common knowledge,” Garrett said. “And it was easy to see. It wasn’t like we had to bring it to his attention. It was just, his actions were very apparent.”

Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report said that the issue has to do with Winfrey being late to practice.

“I’m told DT Perrion Winfrey was sent home today for being late again. I’m told he’s been fined, plus I’m also told the team is seriously considering sitting the rookie out Sunday and elevating a DT from the [practice squad].”

Winfrey Saw Limited Time in Browns Opener

Perrion Winfrey Press Conference | Cleveland Browns New Browns Defensive Lineman Perrion Winfrey addresses the media following his selection as the 108th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. #BrownsMedia #PressConference #2022Draft 2022-04-30T17:31:29Z

Winfrey was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in this year’s draft and is expected to develop into a key piece of the defensive tackle rotation, which is a thin spot for Cleveland. He has flashed upside but played just five snaps in the Browns’ opener against Carolina.

“Perrion, he got limited snaps. He actually got a trap on the second play of his NFL career so of course he got knocked out, and he was not ready for that,” defensive line coach Chris Kiffin said. “It was good to get him in there early, and it was a low volume game overall so he did not get as many reps.”

The Browns rolled primarily with offseason signing Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott at the tackle positions, with the duo playing around 80% of the snaps alongside defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Winfrey Wanted to Bring ‘Dawg Mentality’ to Cleveland

Winfrey played two years at Iowa Western Community College and was rated as the No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the country after that stint. He landed with Oklahoma, where he became a key piece of the defensive line. He was named as a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection last, posting 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts.

“A dawg mentality. Come on now. I am coming in to kill right away with my boys. I am lined up next to (DE) Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game,” Winfrey said after being selected. “We are fixing to take this over. It is over with. I am telling you, it is over with. I am going to come in and work every single day until I can’t work anymore. They will feel me every single day, sir. I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season.”

The enthusiasm is great but it appears he’s having a hard time harnessing it into a positive contribution.