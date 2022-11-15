Browns Rookie Deletes Controversial Tweet After Healthy Scratch

Rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey tweeted and then deleted a cryptic message after being a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It was the second consecutive game Winfrey had been inactive and he missed a game earlier this season for disciplinary reasons. After watching another game in street clothes, Winfrey took to Twitter to voice his frustrations.

“The hate will turn into thanks later,” he tweeted with a photo of his jersey in the garbage. “Save this message.”

Interesting exchange from Perrion Winfrey that he later deleted pic.twitter.com/h2IHfbHyu0 — Randy Gurzi (@rgurzi81) November 14, 2022

Winfrey caught some early attention for his outspoken personality after being selected by the Browns in the fourth round. Early on, he was saying all the right things and his explosive ability at a position of need made him a candidate to be an early contributor.

“A dawg mentality. Come on now. I am coming in to kill right away with my boys. I am lined up next to [DE] Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game,” Winfrey said after being selected. “We are fixing to take this over. It is over with. I am telling you, it is over with. I am going to come in and work every single day until I can’t work anymore. They will feel me every single day, sir. I am going to give it my all on and off the field. Anything that is a negative in my game, I will turn it into a positive by the beginning of the season.”

Myles Garrett Said Winfrey Has to Learn How to be a ‘Pro’

Winfrey has hit some significant hiccups early in his career, finding himself in the doghouse multiple times. After being late to practice multiple times, Browns star Myles Garrett said Winfrey had to learn how to be a “pro”

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said on Friday. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times, and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro.”

Before landing with the Browns, Winfrey played two years at Iowa Western Community College and was rated as the No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the country after that stint. He landed with Oklahoma, where he became a key piece of the defensive line. He was named as a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection last, posting 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts.

Winfrey has just five tackles this season with the Browns.

Browns Waive DT Roderick Perry

The Browns parted ways with a defensive tackle this week in Roderick Perry II. The team didn’t see much from Perry — with Sunday being his first action of the season — but it was apparently enough, with the Browns waiving him on Monday.

We have waived DT Roderick Perry II. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 14, 2022

The move comes after the Browns’ 39-17 blowout loss to the Dolphins where the defense was atrocious, allowing nearly 500 yards of offense. The Browns signed Perry to the active roster prior to the matchup and he had one tackle in his first game of the season. Perry played 23 snaps in all during the matchup.

The defensive tackle position has been a rough spot for the Browns all season. Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan have seen the majority of reps at the position, while Tommy Togai and rookie Perrion Winfrey have also occupied spots in the rotation.