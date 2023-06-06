2 Browns Stars Carjacked at Gunpoint in String of Player Robberies

In the past two days, three Cleveland Browns players have been robbed, two of them at gunpoint, according to Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest writer Brandon Little and ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Demetric Felton, Greg Newsome & Perrion Winfrey Have Been Robbed, According to Multiple Outlets

According to News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice, running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton Jr. had his car stolen on Sunday, June 4. The News 5 video segment says that details are limited, but they have confirmed that both men had their cars stolen.

“Two players had their vehicles stolen Sunday. Cornerback Greg Newsome had his stolen at gunpoint late last night. Running back Demetric Felton had his stolen earlier in the day. Details limited. We have confirmed, though, both vehicles were taken,” reported News 5.

Little added that Felton believes someone followed him into a parking garage and stole his car after he parked it. East Coast Durangos posted a photo of the car to Instagram with the caption, “Stolen in Cleveland this morning! If spotted in Cleveland, contact @demetric_felton7 or Cleveland PD ASAP.”

Little also reported that Newsome was robbed at gunpoint for his car on Sunday. The robbery took place outside Filter Experience, a restaurant in Cleveland. Then on Monday, June 5, Little reported that an unnamed third Browns player was robbed of some jewelry.

However, ESPN was able to confirm that the other player carjacked at gunpoint is defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. The two players were together and were robbed by six men wearing masks. Neither Winfrey nor Newsome were harmed in the robbery.

ESPN reports:

According to police, the two players left a Cleveland nightclub early Monday morning. When they got to Newsome ‘s truck in a nearby parking lot, six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday. In addition to stealing jewelry, the suspects fled in Newsome’s truck.

Little said in his report about Newsome’s robbery that there is a belief that Browns players are being specifically targeted.

Newsome seemingly released a response to the crime on Twitter when he tweeted Sunday night, “It’s a cruel world we live in,” to which many fans and pundits replied that they are just glad Newsome is safe.

In addition to being a robbery victim, Winfrey has had some trouble with the law lately. He was arrested in Texas on April 10 on a misdemeanor assault charge, according to Cleveland.com. TMZ further reported that court documents said that Winfrey and his girlfriend got into an argument over “a dog and keys to a rental car” and it became physical and bystanders had to intervene, according to the documents. The court documents also say that the woman said this was not the first time Winfrey assaulted her.

Deshaun Watson’s Truck Was Stolen in January

According to News 5 Cleveland, quarterback Deshaun Watson was also the victim of a robbery back in January.

“This is just the latest car theft involving a Browns player. In January, somebody took quarterback Deshaun Watson’s truck from a dealership in North Olmsted. It was later found in a ditch along I-480,” said the News 5 reporter.

WKYC reported at the time that five individuals broke into the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership and stole five vehicles, which included Watson’s Dodge Ram pickup truck. Three of the five vehicles were later found along I-480.

WKYC also reported that that incident was the latest in a string of robberies of high-performance luxury vehicles from dealerships in northeast Ohio.