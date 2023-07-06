Potential Trade Buzz Surrounds Browns Starter as Training Camp Nears

Jordan Elliott started all 17 games for the Cleveland Browns last season but his spot on the roster may not be safe.

Elliott got the starting nod but didn’t exactly capitalize on his opportunities. He notched 36 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, playing on 65 percent of the defensive snaps. He graded out well below average on Pro Football Focus with a grade of 40.4, struggling mightily defending the run (33.0 grade).

The Browns signed veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason to beef up their front but the second starting spot is still up for debate. Elliott will be in the running but he’ll have to compete with Perrion Winfrey and rookie Siaki Ika, as well as newcomers Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill.

If the Browns are not sold on Elliott, he could end up being on the move, per Bleacher Report, which listed the 25-year-old DT as a top trade candidate ahead of training camp.

“He’s a solid player, but it may be time for the Browns to give somebody else a chance to start on the interior of their defensive line and see if they can get a bit more production,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill wrote. “Elliott might bring a decent return in a trade. Because of that, it’s something Cleveland should even more strongly consider.”

Browns Need Upgrade at Defensive Tackle

Elliott or not, defensive tackle is one of the few spots on the Browns’ roster where they could make a significant upgrade. There are some solid veteran names still available as free agents like Ndamukong Suh, Shelby Harris and Matt Ioannidis.

The Browns are expected to add another tackle to the mix, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

“The Browns’ roster once again looks to be in good shape heading into training camp, but defensive tackle feels like an area to address,” Yates wrote in June. “While the team added a star in Dalvin Tomlinson and a massive run-stuffer in Siaki Ika in the third round of the draft, one more contributor to solidify the rotation would go a long way, especially since 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey feels like a roster-bubble player right now.”

The Browns have around $16.9 million in cap space remaining for next season.

Browns Focused on Stopping Run After Lackluster Year

Play

The Browns entered the offseason with the goal of shoring up their run defense, which was woefully inconsistent a year ago. It starts with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is bringing an attacking scheme to Cleveland that’s less about thinking and more about executing — especially for the guys up front.

“It’s based all on attacking, get off the ball pretty much,” Tomlinson said during his introductory press conference. “And being able to use my power more to my advantage as of attacking everybody I line up against, I feel like it’s the best fit for me.”

The scheme could also lead to some high-volume production from the Browns’ pass-rushers. And there’s no shortage of players on the roster who can get to the quarterback. Myles Garrett is looking to improve on back-to-back 16-sack campaigns and he has some new dance partners in Za’Darius Smith — a Pro Bowler last season — and Ogbo Okoronkwo.