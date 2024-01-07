Browns Issue 5-Word Message on QB Situation After Blowout

The Cleveland Browns will take their time figuring out if PJ Walker or Jeff Driskel will be their backup for the postseason after Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The No. 5 seed Browns will take on the AFC South champion Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Driskel started on Sunday and had a rough go without many of the Browns starters at his disposal. He finished the game with 166 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. It wasn’t pretty but the Browns still have a decision to make between Walker and Driskel.

Walker has seen time as the starter this year but struggled with turnovers. He tossed 5 interceptions to 1 touchdown and posted a QB rating of 52.2.

Both are currently on the active roster and it’s unlikely the Browns carry three quarterbacks going into the postseason. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was not ready to make the call on who will be Joe Flacco’s backup after the game.

“We’ll handle that next week,” Stefanski said.

Driskel said before the game that he wasn’t Sunday’s game as an audition.

“I don’t think so,” Driskel said on Thursday, January 4. “Every player in this league, their resume is what they put on the field. But we’re worried about winning this game and that’s all I’m worried about. If I start thinking about stuff down the line, whether this year or years to come, I would be doing this team a disservice.”

Jeff Driskel Familiar With Browns’ Offense

The Browns were confident with Driskel as a backup thanks to his experience within the Browns’ system. Driskel was claimed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. Drew Petzing is the offensive coordinator for Arizona. He previously spent time with Kevin Stefanski and the Browns.

“Jeff’s a guy with the system knowledge from Arizona,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, January 3. “P.J. Walker will be the backup. He’s been great for us. He started in games and won for us. But just felt like this was the right thing to do for the team in this particular instance to give Jeff an opportunity to show us what he’s capable of as well.”

Driskel came to the Browns with 23 career games on his resume with 11 starts. He played for the Bengals (2018), Detroit Lions (2019), Denver Broncos (2020) and Texans (2021-22). After Sunday’s loss, he is 2-10 in games he has started.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted prior to the game that there was a possibility that Driskel could earn the backup spot.

“If all goes well with Driskel in Cincy, he could be the Browns’ backup quarterback for the playoffs,” Cabot wrote on Sunday, January 7.

Deshaun Watson Cheering on Browns From Afar

Flacco has revived his career in Cleveland as a fill-in for Watson at quarterback. The 38-year-old has gone 4-1 as the Browns starter, passing for over 300 yards in four consecutive games.

Browns franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson has been out since a November 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s been cheering on the Browns’ from afar in his absence.

“They win and go to the Bowl, I’m going to the Bowl. They get a ring, I’m getting a ring,” said Watson, who is on a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. “I ain’t tripping on none of that. I’m hurt so I can’t do nothing. People just want something to say and talk about. It’s all personal for them. This s**t entertaining for me.”

Watson will most likely be on the sideline for the postseason matchup against the Texans. Watson spent the first four seasons of his career in Houston.