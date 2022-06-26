Seahawks Pro Bowler Sends Message on Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

If Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield does end up with the Seattle Seahawks, he shouldn’t expect to wear the No. 6.

The number is currently worn by Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs and it doesn’t sound like he’s planning on giving it up anytime soon. Diggs was asked what he would do with his number if Mayfield did indeed land with the Seahawks but didn’t entertain the thought. He responded with a GIF of Chris Tucker basically saying “shoo” to the rumors.

Diggs joked in the comments that he might have taken the bait earlier in his career and send a more aggressive message on the situation.

“Man folks just be tryna start something!” Diggs tweeted.

Rumors Mill Churning With Talks of Mayfield to Seattle

The Seahawks have been linked to Mayfield multiple times in recent days, with Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reporting that there’s mutual interest between the sides in getting a deal done.

Mayfield also circled the Seahawks as his most likely landing spot during a podcast appearance earlier this offseason.

“If this would have been about a week and a half ago I would have said Indianapolis,” Mayfield said on the Ya Never Know Podcast back in April, referencing the Colts’ trade to acquire Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. “Seattle would probably be the most likely option, but even then… I’m ready for the next chapter, the next opportunity.”

While the Seahawks’ interest in Mayfield has been disputed at times this offseason, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports believes Seattle is still interested in making a splash for the displaced Browns QB.

“I’m told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him,” she tweeted on Wednesday, June 22. “I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.”

The sticking point has been Mayfield’s salary, which comes in just below $19 million for next season. It’s been reported that the Browns are willing to eat half of that number in order to get a deal done.

The Seahawks are currently letting Drew Lock and Geno Smith do battle for the starting spot at QB. Smith — a second-round pick in the 2013 draft — is believed to be the leader in the clubhouse for the role. He stepped in last year when Russell Wilson was injured and went 1-2, averaging only 26 pass attempts and 190 passing yards per game.

Lock was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019 but never found his footing in Denver. He’s 8-13 as a starter in the NFL and averages 197.5 passing yards per game.