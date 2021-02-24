Browns Pending Free Agent Hints at Return in Tweet

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make on pending free agent Rashard Higgins, but it’s clear the fan-favorite wide receiver wants to return to the only team he’s known over his five-year career.

Higgins fired off a series of late-night tweets on Tuesday, hinting at a return to Cleveland.

“Cant sleep. Its on my mind,” he wrote, before responding to a photo of one of his touchdown celebrations. “Getcha camera ready #RedCarpet.”

Higgins bet on himself last offseason, signing a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Browns after a down year. He responded with a career-year, taking advantage of some injuries — specifically to Odell Beckham Jr. — to climb up the depth chart and eventually assume a starting role.

Higgins notched 37 catches for 599 yards with four touchdowns. He also managed 16.2 yards per reception — also a career-high — and was a solid producer in the postseason.

The 26-year-old Higgins isn’t the most physically gifted player in the Browns receiving corps, but has a great relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield and has was a clutch player for Cleveland last season.

Plus, Higgins’ Red Carpet touchdown celebrations have become legendary in Cleveland, especially when Mayfield slides into the picture.

“At the end of the day, I had to work for everything I ever got. If I had to work to get in this position, I am going to do it,” Higgins told reporters in October. “Here I am. To God give the glory. I can’t be thankful for enough. I am going to keep working, keep putting my head down, not get too big-headed on myself and just keep working. The sky is the limit.”

Browns Were Reportedly Working on Extension For Higgins

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Higgins back in browns and orange next season, seeing as his reps were having talks with the team during the season on an extension, per Josina Anderson.

“My understanding is preliminary discussions have already begun between the Browns and WR Rashard Higgins on a contract extension,” Anderson said on Twitter.

My understanding is preliminary discussions have already begun between the #Browns and WR #Rashard Higgins on a contract extension. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 9, 2020

What a new deal for Higgins would look like, however, is uncertain. The Browns have already committed a massive amount of money to Beckham and Jarvis Landry, while also having a young receiver they like in Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Considering the Browns have a large amount of cap space to work with this offseason — reportedly between $21-25 million — it’s conceivable that they could fit in an extension for Higgins for the right price. But with some big names like JJ Watt in the Browns plans, it might not be a priority for Cleveland.

Rashard Higgins Was Ticketed for Drag Racing

Higgins had a slight hiccup when it came to his good behavior when he and rookie offensive lineman Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing prior to the Browns must-win season-finale against the Steelers. Higgins was also found with marijuana in his possession, although he wasn’t cited for it.

Higgins made light of the situation with a pair of tweets he later deleted. “Foot slipped srry” he wrote. The second read, “Was Tryna get away from Covid.”

After pleading guilty, both players were fined $250 for speeding.

