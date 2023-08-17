Brownsʻ AFC North Rival ʻConcernedʻ After Pro Bowler Undergoes Surgery

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Pro Bowler cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the start of the season, which could help give the Cleveland Browns gain a leg up in the race for the AFC North crown.

Humphrey is set to undergo foot surgery this week that will keep him out “a month or so,” per NFL.com. He will likely be back when the Ravens and Browns clash for their first matchup of the season on October 1 but Baltimore is very banged up in their secondary, which could impact their early results.

Rock Ya-Sin — a projected starter — is also dealing with an injury he suffered during camp and backups Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis have been sidelined as well, decimating the Ravens’ depth at cornerback.

“There is plenty of short-term concern,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on August 16. “We got to look at that, and it starts with the guys you have. We have guys who are ready to play, and we’ll see what they can do. And, of course, we’re always looking for players, too.”

Brown Underdogs in Race for AFC North Crown

Injuries are always unfortunate but it’s good news for the Browns. The AFC North is expected to be one of the more tightly contested divisions in football, with the Cincinnati Bengals entering the year as the favorite (+150), followed by the Ravens (+235), Browns (+380) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+450).

The Browns will have a telling first month or so of the season, facing off against all three of their division rivals within the first four weeks.

“It’s a unique thing to have the three division opponents in the first four weeks,” Stefanski said in May. “I believe we’re the only team that has that in the NFL, and I look at it as a great opportunity.”

The Browns kick off their season against the Bengals and face the Steelers the following week. They’ll host the Ravens in Week 4.

The Browns have gone 2-2 against the Ravens over the last two seasons. Cleveland has not won a division title since 1989, back when it was the AFC Central.

Deshaun Watson, Browns Passing Game Facing Early Criticism

The Browns’ offense is expected to have a different look next season, relying more on the pass and the skill set of Deshaun Watson. However, Watson and the passing game have been the target of some criticism, with some harsh insight coming from Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“The passing game has been completely unimpressive,” Jackson wrote on August 15 after the Browns’ joint practice with the Eagles. “Anything that involves Deshaun Watson remaining in the pocket has been an adventure, and not since early in camp have we seen strings of consecutive completions in any 11-on-11 period.”

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP tweeted that Watson went 17-of-33 passing for three touchdowns and three interceptions during the two days of work against the Eagles. Shorr-Parks added that the Eagles defense “got the better” of Watson during the practices, although the Browns QB called “cap” on the idea on social media.