Ravens Send Message to Joe Flacco After Joining Browns

Joe Flacco, once instrumental in securing a Super Bowl win for the Baltimore Ravens, is now set to pursue the same goal with their AFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacted to his former franchise quarterback joining the Browns on Monday, wishing Flacco the best as he enters his 16th NFL season.

“That’s great for Joe. I saw that Joe said a few times that he wanted to play still and had plenty of juice left,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t doubt Joe — I never doubt Joe. He’s an ultimate competitor. So, we’ll see what happens.”

The signing of Flacco was reported on Sunday but made official on Monday. Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and New York Jets (2020-22). Flacco has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6 percent) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter.

He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens and was named Super Bowl MVP in that game. Flacco joins Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker in the Browns’ quarterback room.

The Browns and Ravens are in a heated battle for the AFC North crown, with Baltimore holding a half-game lead over Cleveland.

Browns Release Receiver to Make Room for Joe Flacco

The Browns released wide receiver Trinity Benson from the practice squad to make room for new quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Browns were Benson’s third NFL and he’s mostly been a practice squad player during his career. He had not been active for a game this season in Cleveland. Benson played his college ball at East Central University and went undrafted in 2019. He did appear in eight games with the Detroit Lions in 2021, catching 10 passes for 103 yards.

Flacco will start his tenure with the Browns’ practice squad as he gets up to speed. However, he’s expected to be elevated to the active roster this week when the Browns take on the Denver Broncos.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Start Against Broncos

The Browns will continue to roll with Thompson-Robinson against the Broncos this week, which head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed during his media availability on Monday, November 20.

“Joe’s role is to support this team,” Stefanski said. “We were able to add a guy with a ton of experience. He’ll be great for that room. He’ll be great for this team.”

Browns franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to leave the team for an extended period of time as he gets surgery on a broken bone in his shoulder. He’ll also do his initial rehab on the West Coast, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Flacco will help fill the leadership vacuum on the offensive side of the ball with Watson away.

“When it comes to being a great teammate, sharing wisdom with your teammates, pushing your teammates, helping your teammates, that’s kind of what we do,” Stefanski said. “Obviously Joe has a wealth of experience and I know our quarterbacks myself, everybody will draw on that.”

Thompson-Robinson wasn’t overly impressive in his second career start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but did enough to help the Browns get the 13-10 victory, especially late. He led the team on a game-winning drive inside the two-minute warning and kicker Dustin Hopkins sealed the victory with a 34-yard field goal.