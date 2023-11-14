Ravens WR Odell Beckham Drops Telling 5-Word Message for Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t able to get “revenge” against the Cleveland Browns but the Baltimore Ravens receiver expects to get another shot at his former team.

Beckham had just one catch against the Browns but it was an important one. He caught a slant over the middle and scampered 40 yards for a touchdown. At the time, the touchdown seemed like a backbreaker, giving the Ravens a 24-9 lead in the third quarter.

But there the Browns were not ready to go down without a fight and battled back for a 33-31 victory, sealing the win with a 40-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins as time expired.

Browns players took to social media to celebrate the win and Beckham chimed in on a post from tight end David Njoku.

“See u down the road,” Beckham wrote as a comment on Njoku’s post, adding a playful middle finger emoji.

As it stands now, all four teams from the AFC North would make the postseason in what is a jam-packed playoff race. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the rivals facing off in the postseason with more on the line.

Odell Beckham Mended Fences With Browns

Prior to the game, Beckham said that he harbored no hard feelings for the Browns despite their ugly breakup back in 2021.

“I mean, I made great bonds and memories with those guys over there,” Beckham told reporters on November 9. “Once you’re on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else.

“Not to be like, ‘Oh, it’s another game to me,’ but it will be fun to go against these guys who are friends and brothers of mine. But definitely no animosity on my end for sure. A lot of love and respect.”

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the New York Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After the ugly ending, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Browns Not Happy With Ravens After Win

The Browns were a bit upset after their win against the Ravens, specifically with a hit that injured cornerback Denzel Ward. While Ward was making a tackle, he was plowed into by Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

“I don’t know (if it should’ve been flagged),” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’ll turn it into the league, see what they say.”

The Browns’ players were a little more vocal about the situation.

“Yeah, man, I see they weren’t calling blindside blocks this game,” Browns safety Grant Delpit said after the game. “We had two, one on A-walk (Anthony Walker Jr.), one on Denzel. So it is what it is.”

The Browns don’t have much time to get hung up on missed calls. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to town on Sunday and first place in the AFC North could potentially be up for grabs. The Steelers won the first matchup 26-22 on September 18. Pittsburgh has won two games in a row and is coming off a 23-19 victory against the Green Bay Packers.