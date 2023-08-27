Anthony Schwartz Sends 5-Word Message After Browns Release

Anthony Schwartz’s time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end.

The Browns have informed Schwartz that he will be released as they work to get the roster down to 53 players for the start of the season, per Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com. Schwartz was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2021 but was unable to make an impact with his world-class speed.

Following the news, Schwartz put out a five-word tweet.

“Thank you for the opportunity,” Schwartz tweeted, accompanied by the peace sign.

Schwartz has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which saw him miss the start of camp. It came up again ahead of the Browns’ final preseason game and he did not suit up for the finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. It would have given Schwartz one more chance to make some noise but it appeared that he was already on his way out after a disappointing overall preseason performance.

Schwartz contributed just 14 catches for 186 yards in two seasons.

Browns Praised Anthony Schwartz for Battling Through Adversity

Schwartz had some tough times in Cleveland. He was booed by a home crowd during the preseason in 2022 and took some significant heat for not living up to expectations. He also took some heat back in the Baker Mayfield era when a ball intended for him was intercepted and Mayfield injured his shoulder on the play trying to make a tackle.

The Browns had previously praised Schwartz for his ability to battle through the adversity he had faced early on in his career.

“The one thing about Anthony is we know he’s had some tough times along the way since he’s been here at Cleveland, and he’s been resilient,” receivers coach Chad O’Shea said “He really has. And that’s one of the things that I think he’s had to learn how to do, is to bounce back from maybe some adversity. So that’s the good part, is he’s been through some adversity. He’s already had some adversity at this camp with injuries and maybe not being as consistent on the field as he wants to be.”

Schwartz will have to continue to battle that adversity if he plans to stick around at the NFL level. There’s a chance another team will be intrigued by his speed and try to give it a shot, but if not, he could always end up back on the practice squad in Cleveland.

Marquise Goodwin to Start Practicing With Browns

The Browns did some work this offseason to beef up their wide receiver corps, which included the addition of veteran Marquise Goodwin. However, it was announced prior to camp that Goodwin was dealing with blood clots and he did not participate in the preseason.

The Browns got some good news on Sunday, with Goodwin coming off the non-football illness list. He will begin practicing with the team. That can help fill the speed void for the Browns, with Goodwin able to take the top off defenses. He showed solid chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson during offseason workouts and he’ll be a dangerous weapon for Cleveland when he gets back on the field.

Goodwin ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine back in 2013 and speed is still a very big part of his game. The former third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills has been around the league, playing for five different franchises. Most recently he suited up for the Seattle Seahawks, nabbing 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season.