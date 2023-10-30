Browns Respond to Kareem Hunt After Postgame Callout

The Cleveland Browns will talk to Kareem Hunt after he expressed some displeasure with his role during a 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on October 29.

Hunt did not have his number called in the fourth quarter, despite having one of his better games of the season. He has been the Browns’ go-to short-yardage back this season, but he was notably absent from the field on a crucial 3rd-and-3 play.

The Browns attempted to pick up the yards through the air, but PJ Walker’s pass deflected off the helmet of Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and was intercepted. Seattle flipped that turnover into the eventual game-winning score.

Hunt rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries and added a 1-yard touchdown, but what stung for him was not receiving work in crunch time.

“I didn’t get a chance the whole fourth quarter, so it’s cool,” he said. “I don’t know. I just go and play my role. That’s what I do.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t directly respond to Hunt’s comments but said he’d talk to his veteran running back.

“I like players who want to help the football team,” Stefanski said. “I was pleased with all those running backs. They all ran hard and made plays in the passing game as well. I thought we had a good balance of all those guys.”

As a team, the Browns rushed for 155 yards. Pierre Strong Jr. broke out with 41 yards on 10 carries and also chipped in with a 41-yard reception. Jerome Ford, who was questionable for the matchup with an ankle injury, rushed nine times for 37 yards.

Turnovers Doom Browns Against Seahawks

The Browns were able to shake off a slow start and a 14-0 hole but stumbled late, with Walker’s second interception of the game proving costly. In all, Walker accounted for three turnovers, also losing a fumble.

“If I’m going to be playing, I’ve got to play better to give us a better chance,” Walker said after the game. “Turnovers happen. I haven’t seen a quarterback play a football game in his career that never really turned the ball over. They happen. I’ve just got to try to eliminate the two interceptions.”

Stefanski also lamented the turnovers but defended his decision to pass on the crucial third-down call.

“I was obviously pleased with how we fought, but we can’t turn the ball over,” Stefanski said. “That’s continuing to hurt us, so we’ve got to find ways to not turn it over, and, you know, after early in the game, [the] defense really settled in, but ultimately just didn’t get the job done, and it’s frustrating.

“And it’s tough. It’s tough, especially just in a crucial moment in the game, having the lead with under three minutes left in the game. We got to find a way to get that first down by any means, whether it’s passing or running.”

Browns Defense Doesn’t Blame Offense for Late Blunder

The Browns’ defense had another strong showing, albeit they let the Seahawks reel off some big plays, especially early. After the game, Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett did not point the finger at the offense for the loss. He acknowledged that the defense had a chance to hold the Seahawks to a field goal late but didn’t come through.

“I don’t wish they would’ve did anything,” Garrett said. “I trust what Stefanski and the other guys on offense do. It’s part of the game. You can’t take a call back. Sometimes you just have to make a call right by making a play.

“They made a play on defense, and it was our opportunity for us to make a play on defense and we didn’t at that moment. So kudos to them for making a play when they needed to.”

The Browns will attempt to rebound this week against the Arizona Cardinals.