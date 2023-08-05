Browns Reunite With Veteran Tight End as Part of Roster Shakeup

The Cleveland Browns decided to shake things up after their first preseason game with a handful of roster moves, which included reuniting with tight end Miller Forristall.

Forristall played sparingly for the Browns last season, registering just 27 offensive snaps and 61 special-teams plays for Cleveland. He was active for four games and spent much of his time on the practice squad.

Forristall had inked a reserve/future contract with the New Orleans Saints but he was waived in July. Forristall initially went undrafted out of Alabama, where he won a pair of National Championships as part of the Crimson Tide. He caught 44 balls for 505 yards and five touchdowns during his college career at Alabama.

Adding another tight end is an interesting move by the Browns, who already have three solid options in David Njoku, Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant. Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Thomas Greaney are lower down on the depth chart but had solid showings in the Browns preseason win against the Jets on August 3. The duo combined to make six catches for 37 yards.

The Browns also signed Cam Bright and receiver Jalen Wayne. To make the corresponding moves, the team waived receiver Daylen Baldwin (injury designation), punter Joseph Charlton, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (injury designation), running back Nate McCrary and tackle Hunter Thedford.

Browns TE Jordan Akins Dealing With Knee Injury

The Browns may feel they need some additional, familiar depth with Forristall as Akins battles through a knee injury. He missed four consecutive training camp practices and did not play in the preseason tilt against the Jets. Not playing in the game wasn’t a huge flag, with the Browns sitting the majority of their veterans for the contest. However, the missed practices are piling up.

The severity of Akin’s injury is unknown but it’s clear the Browns are playing it safe with their new acquisition.

“Resting his knee, but just rest,” Stefanski said on July 30.

Akins is a former teammate of Deshaun Watson and is expected to have a role within the offense. The two played together with the Houston Texans previously.

Akins has caught 151 receptions in his career, amassing 1,755 yards and eight touchdowns. He recently experienced his most successful year as a pro. Even amidst the Texans’ fluctuating quarterback scenario, Akins managed to secure 37 catches, racking up 495 yards and scoring five touchdowns in the previous season.

Akins posted an overall grade of 72.4 with Pro Football Focus, excelling as a receiver (74.3) but also showing a decent ability to block (61.3).

Browns Made Tough Decision to Part Ways With WR Daylen Baldwin

The Browns had liked what they had seen from Baldwin but decided to part ways with him on Friday after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Jets. Baldwin slammed his helmet to the ground after limping off the field, a sign that he knew it was fairly serious.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had lots of good things to say about Baldwin prior to his release being announced.

“Yeah, it’s no fun actually,” Stefanski said on August 4. “We, you watch these guys. We get to watch all the work that they put in, in the weight room in the meeting room to the practice field, you name it, and Daylen’s a guy that’s been very diligent in this building.

“He’s the guy that all throughout the month of June when I pop my head in here, he happened to be in that weight room. And so it’s very unfortunate part of our game, but he’ll bounce back, which I have no doubt about that. That’s just part of that’s the nature of this game.”

The newly-signed Wayne will now be battling for a roster spot. He was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent before signing with Cleveland. He finished his collegiate career at South Alabama with 152 receptions for 1,980 yards and 14 touchdowns.