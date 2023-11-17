Former Browns QB Campaigning for Reunion After Deshaun Watson Injury

Robert Griffin III is petitioning for another shot with the Cleveland Browns as they look to replace Deshaun Watson.

The Browns announced on Wednesday, November 15 that Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The Browns’ $230 million quarterback broke a bone in his shoulder and won’t be back on the field until 2024.

Watson is out of the picture but the 6-3 Browns still have playoff and Super Bowl aspirations. Griffin believes he could help Cleveland win and wants to be the starter for his former squad.

“The Browns should start me as quarterback,” Griffin recently said on his podcast. “One, at 33 years old, I understand the game better than I ever have in my entire career. I know how to slide, and I know when to slide. That was a huge issue in my eight years in the NFL. But I’ve learned. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to showcase that I can get it done.”

Griffin played in Cleveland briefly during the 2016 season. He went 1-4 in his starts, tossing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Robert Griffin Says He Can Be Game Manager for Browns

Griffin hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2020, when he suited up as Lamar Jackson’s backup with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s currently serving as an analyst with ESPN but noted he still has elite athletic ability. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year said he can still run a 4.3-second 40-yard-dash and can throw the ball 80 yards.

Watson was impressive against the Ravens, going a perfect 14-of-14 in the second half — doing so with his injured shoulder and a high ankle sprain. Griffin wasn’t overly impressed by the performance and thinks he could do similar.

“Of those 14 passes, there weren’t really any of them that you would say were $230 million worthy passes,” Griffin said. “All they needed him to do was manage the game because them dogs they got over there on defense, starting with Myles Garrett.

“Well, guess what? I can do that! I can go out there and manage a game for the Cleveland Browns and help them go on a Super Bowl run that they want to go on.”

Browns Plan to Add Another Quarterback to Mix

The Browns are planning to go with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson with Watson sidelined. The young quarterback will have an opportunity to steady the ship, especially after a rocky debut that saw him toss three picks against the Ravens.

If he can iron out some rookie wrinkles and show some grit, Thompson-Robinson isn’t just auditioning for a temporary gig – he’s potentially easing the front office’s scramble for a veteran QB fix.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed the media after Watson’s injury and noted that the team will add a third quarterback at some point.

“As with any part of the roster, we’re always open to anything that helps improve the team,” Berry said on Wednesday, November 15. “We do believe in carrying three quarterbacks between the active and the practice squad, and what that distribution looks like really depends on the player. So, the one thing I will share is that we will add a quarterback at some point in the near future. What that looks like will be a little bit to be determined.”

Names like Griffin, Cam Newton, or even Tom Brady are intriguing. But the Browns are more likely to sign a player who can sit on the practice squad and serve as a backup if anything happens to Thompson-Robinson or backup PJ Walker.