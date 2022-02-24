Former Browns QB Sounds Off on Jarvis Landry Drama

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with some contract drama with wide receiver Jarvis Landry and former quarterback Robert Griffin III believes the veteran pass-catcher would be better off somewhere else.

Landry sounded off in a series of tweets this week, setting the table for what could be a messy offseason with the Browns. Griffin believes how the Browns handled the situation with Odell Beckham Jr. — Landry’s best friend who was released by Cleveland and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams — has him thinking he can do the same.

“We have to give Jarvis Landry his credit. He’s been instrumental since he got to Cleveland in helping them change the culture and helping them get to the winning ways they have had as of late. But he’s also got eyes,” Griffin said on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday. “He saw what his Day 1 brother OBJ did — went out to LA, won a Super Bowl, scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl after everyone said he was done. Jarvis sees that and wants a similar story for himself. He doesn’t quite see that in Cleveland.”

Griffin: Chiefs a Fit For Jarvis Landry





So where does he see it? Griffin pitched the Chiefs as Landry’s next destination, with the five-time Pro Bowler able to make a living with the slot with weapons like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill around him. Not to mention Patrick Mahomes would be throwing him the ball.

“He doesn’t want to take a pay cut to stay and thinks he could be a better fit in other places,” Griffin said. “I think he’s right. I think he could be a great fit with a team like Kansas City. I think he would open things up even more for Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.”

Landry made it clear that he still has the utmost confidence in his skills and would be eager to join a contender if he is indeed cut by the Browns.

“I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” Landry tweeted.

The 29-year-old carries a salary of more than $15 million for next season and has no guaranteed money left on his deal. The Browns would save $14.8 million against the cap by trading or cutting Landry.

Landry Wanted to Dispel Narrative He’s Injury Prone

Landry had a very clear intention with his tweet barrage, looking to get ahead of the story if the Browns do indeed ask him to restructure.

One narrative Landry was eager to dispel was that he’s injury-prone after missing five games last season with an MCL sprain. Prior to that, Landry had missed just one game and that was due to COVID-19.

The injury led Landry to take his first trip to the IR with the knee issue. He posted just 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns — all career-lows. Landry said his injury went beyond what was initially reported and he came back early to help his team.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it,” Landry tweeted.

He later added: “Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted.”