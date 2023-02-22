Buzz Building Around Browns Landing Recently Released WR Robert Woods

The Cleveland Browns will likely be among the teams investigating a move for Robert Woods following his release from the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans decided to move on from Woods in a cap-saving move on Wednesday. The cash-strapped squad — which also released Pro Bowl offensive tackle, Taylor Lewan — saved just over $12 million by parting ways with Woods.

Woods landed in Tennessee via trade last season, with the Titans sending a sixth-round pick to the Rams. The Browns were a team in the mix in those negotiations, per ESPN Dianna Russini.

“The other team that was very interested in trading with the Rams for WR Robert Woods…the Cleveland Browns, per sources,” Russini tweeted in March of 2022.

Woods’ release reignited the idea of Cleveland being a landing spot on social media.

“Whether or not we think Robert Woods is washed, he could definitely be a veteran free agent signing I could see the Browns making. Very low risk,” Brandon Zingale tweeted.

Another fan tweeted: “Browns need to sign Robert Woods great vet who can be a good WR2 on the other side of Coop.”

With Woods now available to sign with any team and the Browns still in need of wide receiver help, expect general manager Andrew Berry to explore what it will take to get a deal done.

Woods Doesn’t Solve Speed Problem for Browns

Woods was coming off a torn ACL he suffered in 2021 but played in all 17 games with the Titans last season. He posted 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns.

Woods averaged more than 1,000 yards during three seasons from 2018-20 with the Rams. He’s a solid route-runner and would be a great addition to the Browns’ passing attack.

However, he doesn’t add an element of speed to the offense, which Cleveland missed last season.

Following a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, Amari Cooper was the team’s top receiver. Cooper lived up to the No. 1 wide receiver role, even with a fluctuating situation at quarterback. He caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

Donovan Peoples-Jones was second on the team, collecting 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Aside from those two, no other wide receiver made an impact, with rookie David Bell being the third most active WR, catching just 24 balls for 214 yards.

The Browns are banking that Bell — their third-round pick in 2022 — will come along and the team has not given up just yet on Anthony Schwartz, who has elite speed but has yet to evolve into a consistent player. Schwartz was a third-round pick in 2021 but has just 14 catches with the Browns since being drafted.

Deshaun Watson Eager for Browns Offense to Take Next Step

The Browns are hoping to see more out of their offense next season with quarterback Deshaun Watson having a full offseason under his belt and no suspension looming. Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association.

Watson showed some very visible rust after almost two years away from the game when he returned to the lineup. Watson played the final six games for the Browns, with the team going 3-3. Watson showed glimpses of his Pro Bowl form but completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

“I think we saw a lot of good moments from Deshaun. We feel very strongly, in terms of really his pairing with [head coach Kevin Stefanski], his skillset adding to the offense,” general manager Andrew Berry said in his season-ending press conference. “He had his ups and downs throughout the six games, as to be expected. You saw his ability to make dynamic plays with his arms and legs, but you also saw some of the layoff, as well. We feel good about the progress that he made.”