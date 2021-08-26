Browns Cut Defender To Make Room for Former Rams Tight End

The Cleveland Browns brought in a new prospect at tight on Wednesday, claiming former Los Angeles Rams tight end Kyle Markway.

To make room for Markway the Browns released defensive end, Romeo McKnight. Markway’s agent, Brett Tessler, initially announced the deal.

#Browns claim TE Kyle Markway via waivers: https://t.co/1WqOoyDFcU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 25, 2021

Markway spent most of the 2020 season on the Browns’ practice squad. Originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, he spent training camp this season with the Rams prior to being waived on Aug. 24.

The Browns are in need of some new faces at the tight end position with both Stephen Carlson and Connor Davis ending up on injured reserve over the last two weeks. That left the Browns was a spot to fill behind the top three tight ends — Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

It’s not a given that the Browns will keep four tight ends on their 53-man roster, but it would seem like a good idea considering how much the team uses multiple tight end sets.

McKnight was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He recorded three tackles in the team’s two preseason games, grading out on PFF with an average number of 59.8. He was likely seen as more disposable with the return of Takk McKinley to practice. McKinley had missed most of training camp for personal reasons.

Browns Tried Out FB Johnny Stanton at TE

The Browns got creative trying to create some depth in the preseason, with Hooper, Njoku and Bryant not playing, moving versatile fullback Johnny Stanton to tight end.

Stanton — a former college quarterback — had two catches lining up as a tight end against the Giants on Sunday, also providing some strong blocking, just as he did as a fullback. He totaled 33 yards through the air and also had one carry.

“It is always fun to have your number called. They told me this week that I was going to be at tight end and I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ I am willing to do whatever it takes to make this team,” Stanton told reporters after the game. “For them to be able to get me the ball on a couple of plays I have at tight end gets me excited.”

Davis and Jordan Franks were the only tight ends scheduled to play against the Giants, so Stanton gave the coaching staff another body to work with.

“What happens is you have two tight ends so you are trying to find ways to spell those guys,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame. “That was some of the thought there, but certainly, the more you can do, it helps your value.”

Kevin Stefanski on John Johnson: "It's like having another coach on the field" Head coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media before practice on August 25th, 2021.

The Browns have been fairly banged up during training camp but were able to get some bodies back on the field with the final preseason game approaching. Cornerback Denzel Ward and receiver Anthony Schwartz joined McKinley as players returning to the turf, although it’s uncertain if any of them will play in the game against the Falcons.

“I will tell you before the game – I promise you. I will announce it on Friday. I want to get through these next two days,” Stefanski told reporters Wednesday. “We have a plan. I want to get through these next two days, talk about it and see how we come out of it and then I will let you guys know on Friday.”

The Browns open the regular season on September 12 at Kansas City.

