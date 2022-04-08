Browns Starting Defender Issues Reaction After Re-signing

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back Ronnie Harrison, signing the 24-year-old safety to a one-year deal on Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news of Harrison returning to Cleveland, citing the safety’s agents.

Free-agent safety Ronnie Harrison is signing back with the Browns on a one-year deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2022

Harrison will likely be the third safety in the rotation along with Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. Shortly after the news was announced, Harrison issued a simple but effective reaction — a single emoji, signaling he’s ready to get back to work sporting the orange and brown.

😈 — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) April 8, 2022

Harrison joined the Browns in 2020 via trade, with Cleveland sending a fifth-round pick to the Jaguars. He was able to step in and start seven games during his first season, bringing his hard-hitting ways to the Browns secondary. Harrison notched a sack, an interception returned for a touchdown and 38 tackles.

Harrison dealt with some injuries last season but still started 11 games, collecting 58 tackles, with four for a loss. He’s an aggressive, in the box safety, willing to get his nose dirty and make tough tackles.

It wasn’t always a perfect fit for Harrison in Cleveland. He was ejected just moments into the Browns season opener for getting into a shoving match with a Chiefs coach and was held out against the Lions due to unannounced disciplinary reasons.

Browns Were Willing to Let Harrison, Others Test Free Agency





Andrew Berry 2022 NFL Combine Press Conference

Since Andrew Berry took over the front office, the Browns have had the tactic of signing defenders to one-year deals, seeing if they can make an impact and earn a long stay in Cleveland.

Berry said he was comfortable with letting some of their free agents test the market before agreeing to a deal

“Any of our players who are no longer under contract going into the next league year, there is a little bit of uncertainty. That is just the reality of it,” Berry told reporters on March 1. “They have got to the end of their deals. They have the right to test the market, so to speak. In any given offseason, there are a number of guys where you would like to bring them all back. It does not always work out that way, but we are hopeful to assemble the best team possible in the next few weeks.”

Jadeveon Clowney Still Big Remaining Piece for Browns

The defense is coming together but one player the Browns are still waiting on is Jadeveon Clowney. The former top overall pick is coming off a strong year with the club but has yet to make his decision on returning.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on March 18 that Cleveland offered Clowney a new, two-year deal that would give him a nice raise.

“#Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source,” Schultz tweeted. “The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon.”

Clowney said during the year that he’d be open to returning to Cleveland, but didn’t want tot talk about it too much with the season still ongoing.

“I would [consider returning], but we have not talked about anything right now. Just finishing the season,” Clowney told reporters on Friday, December 31. “We have a lot of guys on this team who are on a one-year deal, and they might be heading back or do not know what is going to happen in the future. Right now, it is just all about the next game, just trying to get through the season and doing what I can do for the team as of right now.”