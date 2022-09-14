Browns Proposed Trade Brings in Former Top 3 QB as Brissett Replacement

Jacoby Brissett’s debut with the Cleveland Browns left much to be desired, despite coming up big late to help guide the team to a narrow 26-24 victory.

Brissett finished the Week 1 affair with 147 yards with one touchdown on 18-of-34 passing. There were some missed throws and some tough moments but the Browns still were able to ride a stellar running game and a clutch 58-yard kick from rookie Cade York to the win.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was clear that it wasn’t a perfect performance but he has confidence things will continue to improve.

“I really do believe he can continue to get better,” Stefanski said on September 12.

Brissett is filling in for Deshaun Watson as he serves an 11-game suspension stemming from sexual assault and misconduct allegations during massage therapy sessions. While the Browns snuck by the Panthers, Brissett will have to be better as he looks to keep Cleveland in contention.

Sam Darnold Pitched as Replacement for Brissett

If Brissett continues to struggle, the team could look for another solution, with Bleacher Report pointing to Panthers backup and former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold as a remedy. Here’s what B/R’s Kristopher Knox had to say about the situation:

Right now, Dallas is the only team desperate for a quarterback—and its interest will hinge on Prescott’s recovery timeline. However, it could be worth keeping an eye on Cleveland. Backup Jacoby Brissett was underwhelming in Week 1 despite getting the win over Carolina. If the Browns continue to win but have poor quarterback play, they could look to make a change.

It’s fair to say, a move for Darnold would be a desperate one. His $18.9 million salary is guaranteed in 2022 and he’s currently on injured reserve dealing with a high-ankle sprain. So even if the Browns made the move for Baker Mayfield’s backup, his impact would be very limited over a seven-game span.

On top of that, Darnold isn’t a surefire upgrade over Brissett. He’s coming off a disappointing first year as the starter in Carolina, tossing for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 11 starts.

Brissett Thankful for Opportunity in Cleveland

Jacoby Brissett Postgame Press Conference vs. Panthers | Cleveland Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett addresses the media following the Browns victory over the Panthers in the 2022 season opener.

The Browns signed Brissett this offseason with the clear intention that he’d start games with Watson’s future uncertain.

Brissett served as a backup to some high-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. But he also came to the table with some starting experience of his own, with 37 starts to his name and a record of 14-23 in those games.

After the thrilling win against the Panthers, Brissett was very thankful for another opportunity to be starting an NFL game.

“Definitely, I think emotions were hot. You know just, you — this moment — I’m sorry,” Brissett said. “Like the buildup for this moment, it goes further for me from being here. A long time coming to get to this point and I’ve got to do a better job of calming those emotions down, especially in a lot of these critical situations.”

The Browns also have a capable backup in Joshua Dobbs, who was a bright spot in the preseason. Dobbs combined to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his three preseason appearances. He also has a level of athleticism that Brissett simply can’t bring to the table and the Browns have hinted that he might have packages where he gets on the field and capitalizes on that.