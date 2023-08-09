Browns Sign Ex-Seahawks Starter on Value Deal to Anchor D-Line

The Cleveland Browns have completed the revamping of their defensive front, adding a third prospective new starter to the mix.

On Wednesday, August 9, the Browns signed defensive tackle Shelby Harris, most recently of the Seattle Seahawks. Harris initially met with Cleveland on July 31 to discuss a potential agreement for the upcoming season.

Breaking: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is signing with the #Browns, per sources. Harris was with the #Seahawks last season after being included in the Russell Wilson trade. Highly productive player whose racked up 24.5 sacks and 40 TFLs in his career. pic.twitter.com/o484huLLs9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2023

“Breaking: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is signing with the #Browns, per sources,” Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report tweeted Wednesday night. “Harris was with the #Seahawks last season after being included in the Russell Wilson trade. Highly productive player [who has] racked up 24.5 sacks and 40 TFLs in his career.”

Schultz added in a subsequent tweet that the maximum value of Harris’ deal with Cleveland is $5.25 million over one year. The DT most recently signed a three-year contract worth $27 million with the Denver Broncos in March 2021. The Seahawks waived Harris this March with one season left on that contract, which saved Seattle $8.94 million in salary cap space.

j

While the news of Harris’ signing is great for the Browns defense as a whole, it spells trouble for lineman Jordan Elliott. Elliott started all 17 games at one defensive tackle spot for Cleveland in 2022, though he now figures to be a rotation player at best following the additions of both Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson earlier in the offseason.

Elliott restructured his deal with Cleveland this summer after qualifying for a significant raise in 2023 based on the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator. The DT is now guaranteed $1.5 million this season, which means he’s a likely bet to make the 53-man roster even with the addition of Harris Wednesday.

The Browns’ decision to cut second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey due to off-field issues made Elliott’s position with the team more secure, after the Cleveland’s choice to draft Siaki Ika with the No. 98 pick in the third-round of this year’s NFL Draft rendered Elliott’s foothold on the roster slightly more perilous.

However, Elliott’s performance in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the New York Jets probably negated some of the goodwill he bought himself over the last year. Elliott wasn’t particularly effective against the run or the pass while lined up across from what was mostly a group of Jets backups. The fact that he played so heavily, or even at all, in the team’s first preseason contest was also a sign that the Browns were looking for upgrades at the DT position.

Browns Solid Across Defensive Line After Unit Was Arguably Team’s Worst in 2022

While Harris will line up inside next to Tomlinson, the edge of the defense will be patrolled by a separate pair of stars.

Myles Garrett is back on the Browns roster after his third consecutive All-Pro campaign, which was highlighted by 16 sacks. Joining him at defensive end is Za’Darius Smith, a Pro-Bowler who racked up 10 sacks with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Cleveland struggled to rush the passer last season, finishing in a tie for 27th in team sacks with just 34 on the season. The Browns were also bad against the run, allowing the 8th-most rushing yards in the league while surrendering 4.7 yards per carry to opposing rushers, per NFL.com.

The additions the team has made along its defensive line should shore up both issues and make the Browns a more formidable defensive foe in 2023.