Sheldon Richardson Sounds Off After Leaving Browns

The Cleveland Browns wanted Sheldon Richardson back but drew a line in the sand in terms of what they were willing to give the veteran defensive tackle.

Richardson spoke about his divorce with the Browns for the first time on Tuesday and revealed that the Browns were not willing to match what he felt he needed to return. Richardson instead signed with the Minnesota Vikings, which he called the perfect fit.

“You know, I started something there. Honestly, just couldn’t come to an agreement with what I wanted from Cleveland,” Richardson told the Vikings official site. “And me being cool with the organization here and knowing everything with what [head coach Mike Zimmer] and [co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson] bring to the table for me … they put me in position to make plays earlier in my career. It was a perfect fit.”

The Browns released Richardson earlier this offseason in a major cap-saving move, saving around $12 million. He was a key part of the turnaround in Cleveland, both with his consistent production and leadership. He joined the team in 2019 as a free agent. Last season, he started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Richardson said his goodbye to Cleveland in an Instagram post, writing: “It was just starting to feel like home. Aye Dawg Pound I had a great time….til next time.”

The Browns started mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and everyone was in attendance, including members of the new-look defensive line.

“I enjoyed seeing 90 guys out there. Good to be around the players. Good for the players to be around each other,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after practice. “I think we got a lot done just in terms of team building, strengthening relationships and meeting new players.”

Two players that coaches were eager to see in action were former first-round pick defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley. They’ll be responsible for generating a pass-rush opposite of All-Pro Myles Garrett.

“You mentioned Jadeveon and Takk, they were meeting some guys for the first time today. I thought it was really good for those guys to be around each other. Particularly the defensive line, I think it is a competitive group. [Defensive line] coach [Chris] Kiffin and [assistant defensive line] coach [Jeremy] Garrett push them, and I think you see in their individual drills they are having fun. It is a high-energy group.”

Both Clowney and McKinley are coming off injury-riddled stints but could provide a huge boost to the unit if they can stay on the field.

Browns Bulk Up Defensive Tackle Position

With Richardson out of the picture, the Browns added a bevy of names to the defensive tackle spot this offseason. They will also welcome Andrew Billings back after he opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. He’s expected to start.

Malik Jackson, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai and Marvin Wilson — among others — will also help hold down the tackle spot.

Cornerback Denzel Ward hopes his job will get a little easier with the new troops upfront.

“Man, that is huge. We need those guys,” Ward said of the new additions to the defense up front. “Those guys, like you said, we are a tandem, and it works together so you can never have enough great pass rushers, and that is what those guys are. Looking forward to seeing those guys get after the quarterback and make my job easier in the backend.”

