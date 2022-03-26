Browns Linked to Reunion With Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns have made some key moves this offseason but still have a hole at defensive tackle, where a veteran like Sheldon Richardson could be an ideal fit.

Richardson played for the Browns for two seasons, with the two sides parting ways last offseason when they could not agree to a restructured deal. Richardson is 31 years old and still a free agent after playing last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Bleacher Report has pitched a reunion between the Browns and Richardson that would help both sides at a “bargain bin” price.

Sheldon Richardson might have been considered a flashy addition early in his career, but the 31-year-old is no longer the same disruptive presence he was when he played on the edge—he was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and logged 16.5 sacks in his first three seasons. A return to Cleveland, where Richardson played in 2019 and 2020, would make a lot of sense. The Browns lack interior depth to go with a blossoming secondary and pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

Richardson notched 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures last season in Minnesota. He earned an overall grade of 62.1 on Pro Football Focus, which is average. The Browns depth chart currently has newly signed free agent Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott as the options at defensive tackle. A veteran presence in that mix like Richardson — who made the Pro Bowl in 2014 — would go a long way, especially if the Browns picked up another young gun in the draft.

Richardson Took Less Money to Play With the Vikings

What could keep a reunion from happening is the fact that Richardson didn’t end on the best terms with the Browns. It was reported that he wasn’t very happy with being cut for cap space and chose to sign with the Vikings for less money rather than returning at a lower figure. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

Richardson wanted to return to the Browns, but it was more about principle after they terminated his contract in April to save $12 million on the salary cap. A little bump in the salary may have brought him back, but the Browns set their price and stuck to it. Richardson admitted that he didn’t get the deal he wanted from the Browns to return, and is now reunited with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, for whom he played in 2018.

Richardson started all 16 games with the Browns in 2020, totaling 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He was also a key locker room presence and leader on the field.

Browns Have to Rebuild Defensive Line

The Browns will have some new faces on the defensive line, with veteran Malik Jackson currently testing free agency and Malik McDowell — the surprise of last season — now in some hot water legally after a naked encounter with police.

The Browns are also waiting on a decision from Jadeveon Clowney, who has a hefty offer to return to Cleveland but is weighing his options on a longer timeline.

Bryan is an interesting piece that the Browns brought in with upside. He was a first-round pick of the Jaguars but never lived up to that billing.

“Taven Bryan is a young player with a lot of upside,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a release following the signing. “He is a big, physical player in the middle of the defense. He is going to fit in well with our group on the defensive line.”

He has recorded 85 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one deflected pass, but perhaps some new scenery will do the Florida-product good.