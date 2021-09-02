Former Browns Defender Signs With AFC East Squad

Former Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Sheldrick Redwine has signed with the New York Jets after clearing waivers.

Redwine landed with the Browns in 2019 as the 119th overall selection out of Miami. He was let go as part of the final wave of cuts in Cleveland. Redwine played in 27 games with Cleveland, starting eight games. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Redwine signing with the Jets.

Jets are signing former Browns 4th-round pick, safety Sheldrick Redwine, to their active roster, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

He played nearly 300 snaps on defense last year on the Browns defense with injuries — specifically to then-rookie Grant Delpit — changing the team’s plan at safety.

Redwine graded out as a below averaged safety on Pro Football Focus with a grade of 45.3. He had six missed tackles and allowed a passer rating of 104.2 when targeted. In all, he notched 69 total tackles, one interception, a half-sack and three defended passes during his time with the Browns.

Redwine Joins Jets’ Active Roster

Redwine dealt with an ankle injury during camp, missing a large chunk of time That made the Browns’ decision to part ways with him a little easier, although head coach Kevin Stefanski noted its never easy to cut players.

“I will tell you, all of those decisions are really hard,” Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday. “It is not easy to get this roster to 53. I told the guys that the other night after the game that I wish I could keep everybody, but it is just not the reality of this NFL.”

With Redwine clearing waivers he could have signed with the Browns practice squad if his desire was to remain in Cleveland. However, the Jets gave him an opportunity to join their active roster. Redwine could find a home on special teams and will be the backup for Jets safeties Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner as Ashtyn Davis sits on IR recovering from a foot injury.

Grant Delpit Among Players Returning to Practice

The Browns signed safety John Johnson III this offseason to shore up the safety position and have two solid options in Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit to pick from at strong safety. The problem has been health for both Harrison and Delpit, although the release of Redwine makes it seem like the team is comfortable relying on those two.

Delpit (hamstring), cornerback Greedy Williams (groin) and linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) all returned to practice Thursday, a nice boost for a rebuilt defense that got a little banged up during the preseason.

#Browns Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit and Sione Takitaki all returned to practice today. Good sign for #Chiefs game — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 2, 2021

Delpit was a second-round pick and expectations were high expectations for him coming out of LSU. However, he missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles rupture he suffered in camp.

Johnson has been impressed with both Delpit and Harrison in camp.

“Both of those guys are smart players. Everyone knows that they can do everything. You can move them all around, versatile and athletes. I think the thing is just the work ethic,” Johnson told reporters last month. “Grant sitting back from that injury, and he is going to be a big part of the defense this year. Ronnie is just exceptional. I do not know how a team did not lock him in for a long time. Hopefully, that will happen. We are just going to go out there and have fun. Hopefully, all three of us can put in a lot of work for the team.”

