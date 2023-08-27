Browns $100 Million Star’s Future in Question After Another Concussion

Denzel Ward suffered a concussion in the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, putting his status going forward in question.

Ward is currently in concussion protocol, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. It is the fourth for Ward since he was drafted in 2018 by the Browns. That’s getting into scary territory, especially considering he missed three games last season with a concussion.

Ward is at risk of missing Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“The fact that he missed multiple games with his previous concussions means the same thing might happen in this instance, and he could be sidelined for the Bengals game Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Players who have had concussions are more susceptible to them in the future,” Cabot reported. “The Browns can ill afford to lose Ward against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but he’s at the mercy of the independent neurologist who will have to clear him.”

Ward — a two-time Pro Bowler — was handed a lucrative five-year extension by the Browns in April of 2022, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position. When healthy, he’s one of the best cover cornerbacks in the league. However, staying on the field has been a challenge for Ward. He’s never played a complete season during his five years in the league.

Browns Called Out for Playing Denzel Ward in Preseason

The Browns have been very conservative with their starters in the preseason but decided to let the majority of their big names play against the Chiefs, despite Kansas City resting a chunk of their starters.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic was not of fan of the Browns putting Ward on the field against Kansas City.

“The Browns should have never had Ward on the field vs. the Kansas City backups, and now they have to wonder if their top corner will be ready for the Bengals on Sept. 10,” Jackson wrote.

The Browns would certainly prefer to have their $100 million cornerback on the field. However, Cleveland is fortunate to have two solid options in Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome if Ward does miss time.

Emerson looks poised for a breakout season after making some noise last season, drawing six starts and showing some significant upside. Newsome was a first-round pick in 2021 and has been itching to play more on the outside after being the team’s primary slot cornerback a year ago.

Browns KR/WR Jakeem Grant Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Another Browns player to suffer an injury during the game was return specialist Jakeem Grant. He was carted off after the opening kickoff and put in an air cast. Grant suffered a possible broken patella in his knee, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. He will have an MRI on Sunday that will provide more details on the injury and if it’s indeed season-ending.

Grant is a former Pro Bowl return man and was expected to be the primary returner for the Browns this season. He also brings some speed to the table and could have contributed as part of the passing game.

The Browns have some other injuries to monitor with linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk, Tony Fields II, defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Siaki Ika, as well as kicker Cade York.