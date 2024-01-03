Browns Issue 6-Word Statement on Potential Dalvin Cook Signing

The Cleveland Browns are not showing their hand if the team is indeed interested in signing running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook was cut by the New York Jets on Tuesday, January 2. The move will allow Cook to sign with a contender.

The Browns faced the Jets on Thursday in their Week 17 matchup and Cook did not play a single snap. It was the latest display of how Cookʻs role has been reduced with the struggling Jets.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the prospect of signing Cook for a playoff run but deflected it to general manager Andrew Berry.

“That’s more a question for Andrew,” said Stefanski, who coached Cook in Minnesota.

Cook will go on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

The Browns have made some roster moves in recent days. The team brought back defensive end Sam Kamara, signing him to the practice squad. Cleveland also added guard Rodger Saffold on Wednesday, January 3.

The Browns are buckling up for a finale against the Bengals where a chunk of their key starters will likely sit. Cleveland is locked into the No. 5 seed and has nothing at stake.

Dalvin Cook Could Provide Boost for Browns’ Run Game

The Browns’ running game has been decent but inconsistent this season. As a team, Cleveland is averaging 3.9 yards per carry — below their mark the last few seasons with Nick Chubb leading the way.

Cook may not be the remedy as a starting back but could complement Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt well.

The 28-year-old has fresh legs. Cook carried the ball only 67 times for 214 yards — a 3.2-yard average — during his time with the Jets. But as quarterback Joe Flacco proved, sometimes a change of scenery can do a veteran player good.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason after four consecutive Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each. Cook’s best season came in 2020. He ran for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 44 catches for 361 yards.

What makes the Browns an intriguing option for Cook is his history with Stefanski. The now-Browns skipper was the offensive coordinator in Minnesota for Cook’s first Pro Bowl season in 2019.

Cook had lots of good things to say about Stefanski after he was hired by the Browns in 2020.

“Coach Kevin has had such a positive influence in my life since I came to Minnesota,” Cook said in 2020. “He believed in me as a person and player and entrusted me with a featured role in our offense.

“Cleveland got a great one and their entire organization will benefit from his leadership.”

Browns to Sit Joe Flacco for Season Finale

The Browns will rest a chunk of their key players against the Bengals. That includes Flacco. He has passed for over 300 yards in four consecutive games but will get some rest before leading the Browns in the postseason.

Stefanski did not go into detail about what other players might be resting.

“You can use your best guess, but I’m not going to go position-by-position,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, January 3.

Jeff Driskel will start in Flacco’s place on Sunday. He’ll be the fifth starting quarterback for the Browns this season. Driskel was signed by the Browns after their most recent win against the Jets.