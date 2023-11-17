Steelers Call Out Browns Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson Ahead of Clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to make life hard for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson is stepping in to fill the void left by Deshaun Watson, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a broken bone in his shoulder.

The Browns are placing their hopes on the rookie, aiming for him to competently manage the game. They plan to lean heavily on their formidable defense and robust running game to secure victories.

The Steelers want to make it so Thompson-Robinson has to be the one to beat them.

“We try to put it all on his shoulders,” Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said on Good Morning Football. “By doing that, you got to stop the run. I know they don’t have Nick Chubb, but they have that big offensive line that does an amazing job for them.”

Heyward said the Steelers defense is focused on making things “uncomfortable” for DTR.

“We got to make sure we make him feel uncomfortable. Make sure he has to pass the ball,” Heyward said. “He can’t just rely on that run game. Then getting sacks, turnovers — that’s a storied remedy for a long day for a quarterback.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Vows to Improve

Thompson-Robinson was called into action in Week 4 when Watson was dealing with a rotator cuff strain. He learned he would be starting on just hours’ notice and his play reflected that. Thompson-Robinson tossed three interceptions and the offense was out of sorts in the 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Thompson-Robinson feels like this time things will be different thanks to the experience he’s garnered.

“I mean, shoot, I know what to expect now,” Thompson-Robinson said on November 16. “Unlike many other people out there, I’ve been in an NFL game, so I’m not stepping out there for the first time. I know all my keys, all what to look at throughout film, what to watch, who key players are on their defense and everything now. So, I’m not just going out there wide-eyed anymore. I’m going out there with things to look at, things to focus on and a plan to be able to tackle.”

The Browns decided to go with Thompson-Robinson over PJ Walker, who played the majority of the time when Watson was out previously. Walker played the majority of three games, with the Browns going 2-1 in those contests. However, Walker struggled with turnovers — including a fumble and two interceptions in a loss to the Seahawks.

Browns Plan to Add QB to Roster

Thompson-Robinson will get the nod for now but the Browns are looking into adding another quarterback to the roster — likely to the practice squad as insurance.

“As with any part of the roster, we’re always open to anything that helps improve the team,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on Wednesday, November 15. “We do believe in carrying three quarterbacks between the active and the practice squad, and what that distribution looks like really depends on the player. So, the one thing I will share is that we will add a quarterback at some point in the near future. What that looks like will be a little bit to be determined.”

The Browns still have Super Bowl aspirations, a monster defense and a running game that has come on strong in recent weeks. The Browns are second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (147.9). If Thompson-Robinson can be an efficient game manager, take care of the ball and make plays when needed, the Browns have a chance to be a player when the postseason rolls around.