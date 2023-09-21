Steelers Star Minkah Fitzpatrick Breaks Silence on Injuring Browns RB Nick Chubb

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick defended himself against critics who said his season-ending low hit on Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb was dirty.

Early in the second quarter of Monday’s matchup, Fitzpatrick came in low and hit Chubb in his left leg. The results were devastating, with Chubb being carted off the field and it later being announced that he would miss the rest of the season. Fitzpatrick was also injured on the play.

Fitzpatrick insisted that the hit was not a dirty play and that he was simply doing all he could to slow down the Browns’ four-time Pro Bowler.

“I’m not a dirty player,” Fitzpatrick told reporters. “My kids know the type of player I am. Chubb knows the type of player I am, playing against him the last five years, twice a season. I love competing against him. He brings the best out of me and I bring the best out of him. There’s no chance that I would try to purposely injure somebody. We play a physical game where people get hurt.”

Browns safety Grant Delpit was asked for his assessment of the hit from Fitzpatrick and did not feel there was ill-intent behind Fitzpatrick’s actions.

“It’s football. I can’t say what I would have done in that moment,” Delpit said. “I don’t think he meant to do any harm to Nick or anything like that. It was just a crazy football, to be honest. A play can go 1,000 ways every play. You never know. It’s tough playing this sport sometimes.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick Wishes Nick Chubb a Speedy Recovery

Fitzpatrick was the recipient of many angry messages after the play but he made it clear that it wasn’t his intention to hurt Chubb.

“I know people who sit behind a screen and tell me how I should have done it or what they would have done — they never played the game,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is a fast game. Things happen and like I said, it’s just an unfortunate play for Chubb.”

And he had one more message for those telling him that he should have gone high with his tackle on Chubb — who is one of the more explosive runners in the league with legendary power in his legs.

“For one, they have never tackled Nick Chubb before if they’re telling me to go high,” Fitzpatrick said. “Nick Chubb is a great player and makes the game better when he is playing. I hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Browns Reinforce Running Back Room With Kareem Hunt

With Chubb lost for the season, the Browns turned to a familiar face to help fill the void in Kareem Hunt. Hunt will now combine forces with Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. to keep the Browns’ running game rolling.

“I think it’s great. Jerome’s very young. He’s talented, got a lot of speed and he’s made a big jump,” Hunt said on Wednesday, September 20. “He’s just growing and getting better. So, I’m excited to see us paired together, how we can wear down defenses and break runs.”

Hunt’s opportunity with the Browns came at the cost of Chubb’s season. It was tough for Hunt to see Chubb go down, with the two building a strong bond over the last four seasons together.

“That one hurt, seeing that. I watched it live and I hate seeing that happen to one of my brothers and a guy that I care so much about and would go to war for any time of the day,” Hunt said. “And it’s the circumstances, I guess God just had a plan to help guide me back here.”

The Browns will look to get back on track this week against the Tennessee Titans.