Steelers’ Latest WR-Centric Drama Big Boost for Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with drama surrounding wide receiver George Pickens and it could be a significant boost for the Cleveland Browns as they battle for AFC North supremacy.

The Steelers moved to 5-3 with a win on Thursday Night Football against the Tennesee Titans. However, Pickens was not happy after nabbing just two passes for negative yardage. Shortly after the game, Pickens wiped any affiliation with the Steelers from his social media accounts and posted an Instagram story with the words “Free Me” on it.

Pickens is in his second year with the Steelers and has been pretty solid. The Steelers offense has struggled at times this season but Pickens has 30 catches for 501 yards and has found the end zone three times. Those numbers all top what Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper has done this season.

Pickens did not stick around to celebrate the win on Thursday with his teammates, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

“By far the first person that left the field, in the locker room and out the door,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan on Friday. “By far. He was not happy. I was told by people on the sidelines after the touchdown, he didn’t really interact with anybody. Sulking his head in his hands.”

The AFC North is going to be a heated race, with all four teams firmly in contention. Some internal strife within the Steelers’ locker room could work in favor of the Browns, who have learned all about receiver drama in recent years.

Browns Face Must-Win Against Cardinals

Pickens drama aside, the Steelers were able to win, keeping them in the mix. The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) and division-leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2) both have tough games this week against the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

That makes the Browns’ Week 9 but Sunday’s matchup against the one-win Cardinals a must-win. On top of that, Cleveland will have Deshaun Watson back under center to provide a boost after he missed more than a month dealing with a strained rotator cuff.

“It motivates us,” Browns star Myles Garrett said of Watson’s return. “He’s been a big motivator in the locker room on the field, even though he hasn’t been playing. But seeing him on the field doing his thing, balling out, having fun, supporting the guys. It’s just another level.”

The Browns are a 9.5-point favorite for the matchup with Arizona.

Browns to be Tested in Coming Weeks Against AFC North Foes

After facing the Cardinals, the Browns will face the Ravens and Steelers in back-to-back weeks. It could be a season-defining stretch for Cleveland as they search for their first AFC North title.

“Working on what we got to work on. Focused on ourselves and how we can get better, how we can win. It’s all about the people in this building,” Garrett said. “If we continue to win, like I said, things will take care of themselves no matter what the other teams in our division are doing.”

The current odds — provided by FanDuel — rightfully have the Ravens (-120) as the favorite to win the division. Surprisingly, the Bengals are second at +370. The Browns are next at +450, followed by the Steelers (+650).