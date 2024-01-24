Fired Browns Coach Takes Parting Shot at Kareem Hunt

Former Cleveland Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell had some harsh words for Kareem Hunt just days after being let go.

Mitchell has been on a mini-media tour since he was fired by the Browns. He exited along with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

Mitchell revealed that he had a tenuous relationship with Hunt during his time in Cleveland during a 1-on-1 interview with Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

“Well, the thing that I couldn’t do while I was there is get the best out of Kareem. If they bring him back, I hope the next coach will be able to get the best out of Kareem,” Mitchell told Justice. “As a coach, all you want to do is to make a player better, but I wasn’t able to get him to not be the last guy in meetings, not to be out at practice on time. Kareem is a hell of a player, but this is a team game, you know, and I tried to use every avenue that I could with Jacoby Brissett, also Deshaun, those guys talking to him. But timing in this business is everything.”

Hunt has spent the last five seasons with the Browns. Mitchell was his coach for every one of those years.

Outside of his critical comments about Hunt, Mitchell had nothing but good things to say about his time with the Browns.

“I had an opportunity to be employed by this organization for five years,” Mitchell said. “No bad blood whatsoever.”

Kareem Hunt Has Had Interesting Ride With Browns

Hunt had an up-and-down relationship with the Browns. He requested a trade in 2022 and staged a brief holdout. He returned, but as time went on, he gradually had his role minimized in Cleveland playing behind Nick Chubb.

It appeared that Hunt’s time with the Browns was over following the 2022-23 season. However, the Browns needed a veteran back after Chubb’s season-ending knee injury and Hunt returned.

Hunt finished last season with 135 carries for 411 yards and a team-high 9 rushing touchdowns. But his 3.0 yards per carry was the worst of his career. Mitchell has hope that Hunt can turn things around but reiterated his stance that he needs to be more dedicated.

“I really believe I got an opportunity to get the most out of everybody except for Kareem,” Mitchell said. “I think Kareem has a lot to offer. But I think what he needs to do is dedicate himself to getting all that he can get and don’t settle for being who he’s been in the past and I think he’ll be one hell of a player.”

Kareem Hunt Open to Return to Browns Next Season

Hunt will be a free agent for a second straight offseason. He didn’t have much luck last time around but will evaluate his options. Hunt did note as the season wrapped up that he’d be open to returning to Cleveland.

“If the opportunity presents itself and it’s right here, then I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back. It’s my hometown and I want to do nothing but help them win the Super Bowl,” Hunt said. “It’s my ultimate hope no matter what, even if I’m playing for another team or anything, I would always be happy and satisfied if they bring a championship to Cleveland — it’s my hometown. Shoot, I’d probably be at the parade cheering them on too, if that was to happen. I wish nothing but the best for the organization and the Cleveland Browns and I’m happy that I got to be a part of this journey for so long.”

The Browns will return Jerome Ford next season. The big question is the status of Chubb. The four-time Pro Bowler is expected back at some point next season but there’s still much uncertainty about his health. The Browns will also likely have to rework Chubb’s contract to keep him around.