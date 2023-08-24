Browns Proposed Trade Sends Pass-Catcher to Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns have some tough roster decisions to make in the coming days and tight end Harrison Bryant could be a player the team tries to find a new home for.

Bryant is listed as the No. 3 tight end on the roster, coming in behind David Njoku and new addition Jordan Akins on the depth chart. But there’s reason to believe another team could be interested in Bryant’s services, with the fourth-year tight end logging some solid playing time through his first three seasons with the Browns.

Bryant was recently highlighted by Bleacher Report as a player potentially on the trade block ahead of the season, with the Miami Dolphins being touted as an interested team.

“[The Dolphins] allowed Mike Gesicki to walk this offseason, but they did utilize the tight end some with 52 targets on the year. It was a big step down for him but would be huge for someone like Bryant,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote. “Durham Smythe will continue to be the primary tight end for his willingness to block, but another dynamic receiver instead of or in addition to Tyler Kroft would make the Dolphins more versatile on offense.”

Harrison Bryant’s Role in Browns’ Offense Uncertain

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Browns selected Bryant in the fourth round, joining a tight end group that featured Austin Hooper and Njoku at that time. Bryant quickly surpassed Njoku on the depth chart and had a solid rookie season, recording 24 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season — with Njoku atop the depth chart as TE1 — Bryant notched 31 catches for 239 yards, although he only scored one touchdown. He saw action on 48 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, benefiting from Njoku’s absence in three games.

With Akins now in the mix and the Browns expected to shift their offense to not feature multiple tight end sets as often, Bryant’s role is uncertain. It’s always good to have a reliable third option — especially with Njoku missing some time during his career — but the Browns could listen to deals and pull the trigger if they feel the compensation is right.

The Browns restructured Bryant’s deal this offseason and it will pay him $1.75 million guaranteed. It could be worth up to $4 million with incentives, per Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report. Bryant will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Browns TE David Njoku Primed for Big Season

Njoku has had a strong training camp, being dubbed uncoverable at times by reporters on-site for practices. He’s always had the physical tools to be a dangerous weapon in the passing game but it feels like the former first-round pick is primed for a breakout year.

“I think route running was something that I really wanted to better myself with,” Njoku said on August 7. “This game is a game of interest, so just being slightly open to me is not going to cut it anymore. I want to really take the next step and work on it all.”

Despite missing three games last season, Njoku set career-highs in receptions (58) and recorded 628 yards to go with four touchdowns.