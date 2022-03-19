Former Browns Player Teases Return After Deshaun Watson Trade

The Cleveland Browns‘ blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson shook up the NFL landscape and the move could open up some interesting opportunities for the team — including bringing back some former players.

Love him or hate him, Baker Mayfield was a polarizing figure and it was clear towards the end of last season that there might have been some tensions in the locker room, especially with the Browns stumbling to an 8-9 record and sputtering on the offensive side of the ball for most of the year.

With Watson now taking the snaps at quarterback, it could change the attitude about the Browns as a free agent destination, which appears to be happening. Cleveland sports reporter Nick Pedone tweeted that a former Browns player texted him saying: “You know I’d love to come back.”

The comment section immediately thought of one of the more recent “former” Browns players in Jarvis Landry. To be fair, it’s a pretty cryptic tweet without much context, but Landry would make sense for a variety of reasons.

There are other potential names still out there with a connection to Cleveland, like Sheldon Richardson, JC Tretter, or Jabrill Peppers.

Browns Recently Parted Ways With Landry

Landry was let go by the Browns earlier this week, shortly after the team executed a trade for Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper. Landry was given permission to seek a trade but his contract made it hard to find a deal. Cutting him cost the Browns just $1.5 million in dead cap and saved them a whopping $14.879 million in cap space.

The sides talked about a restructure to a more team-friendly number but couldn’t agree, eventually leading to his release. However, it didn’t sound like the sides ended on bad terms.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement following the transaction. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

Could that day be sooner rather than later?

Landry, Mayfield Seemed Disconnected at Season’s End

Landry saw his production fell off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. However, the passing game as a whole struggled with Mayfield playing at less than 100% with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Landry posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

While the connection on the field was one thing, Landry also was caught in a tough spot with the controversial departure of Odell Beckham Jr. — his best friend who forced his way out of Cleveland after the trade deadline. Landry was Beckham’s biggest cheerleader during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl, even surprising him on Super Bowl media day.

In Cleveland, Landry did not speak to the media, his lone comments coming from a Thanksgiving charity event where he appeared to throw some shade Mayfield’s way.

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told media members. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

Landry would be welcomed back with open arms, so we’ll see if a new quarterback situation encourages him to take less money to win games in Cleveland.