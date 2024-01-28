Free Agent Pitch Nets Browns Projected $74 Million WR, Demands Watson Pay Cut

The Cleveland Browns can be serious contenders in 2024, but the franchise’s chances at its first ever Super Bowl appearance will improve mightily if QB Deshaun Watson is willing to make a minor sacrifice.

Given Watson’s limited availability and his largely mediocre play when he’s been on the field over the last two seasons, his $230 million fully-guaranteed deal is arguably the worst in the NFL. That case can be made, in no small part, because of how it will hogtie the front office’s ability to add talent around him — particularly over the next three years when his salary cap hit will be just shy of $64 million annually.

Still, Watson recently made a public pitch to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Friday, January 26, to join him in “The Land.” Watson spoke about the team’s intention to throw the football more in 2024 and leaned on the Clemson connection he and Higgins share.

However, Barry Shuck of SB Nation’s Dawgs By Nature on Sunday brought up the inconvenient financial situation the Browns are facing — currently $20.5 million in the red.

“The problem is that Clemson isn’t paying the bills, and the Browns don’t appear to have any room to pay another high-priced player who had an off-year and was repeatedly injured,” Shuck wrote. “Then again, if Watson wants Higgins so badly, maybe he will renegotiate his contract and take less money so that the magic can happen.”

Deshaun Watson Recruited Tee Higgins to Browns Via His Podcast

Watson pitched Higgins during the January 26 episode of his podcast “QB Unplugged.”

“You know what’s up with us man,” Watson said. “We want to pass the ball and are going to pass it a lot. We are going to take care of you. The Cleveland fans will love you to death, and we have the Clemson ties. We didn’t get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity. Come on over to The Land.”

The coming weeks will show how serious Watson is about acquiring Higgins, as doing so will be difficult — especially if the team intends to keep its top wide receiver and top running back in Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb.

Tee Higgins May Be too Expensive for Browns Alongside Contracts of Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb

Higgins just played out the final season of his four-year, $8.7 million rookie contract. Spotrac projects his market value at $74.4 million over a new four-year deal.

That kind of contract will be difficult for the Browns to incorporate, particularly if the team doesn’t part ways with either Cooper or Chubb. Both players are entering the final year of significant contracts and, as such, each could offer Cleveland significant savings should the team choose to cut or trade them.

Cooper will carry a cap hit of $23.8 million next season. The Browns can clear $12.45 million in room by cutting or trading Cooper before June 1, and that figure jumps to $20 million if the team makes a move after that date. Chubb has a salary cap hit of $15.8 million in 2024. Cleveland can wipe $11.8 million off the books by cutting or trading Chubb at any point this offseason.

After making the fifth Pro Bowl of his career, Cooper is unlikely to receive his walking papers. Chubb might be easier for the Browns to part with considering the breakout performance of RB Jerome Ford in 2023.

However, if Watson is willing to take a pay cut, perhaps the team can add a player like Higgins and keep all of its top performers for another playoff push in 2024.