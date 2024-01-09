Texans Send Message on Browns WR Amari Cooper Ahead of Wild Card

Joe Flacco expects some extra attention to be paid to Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper when they take on the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Cooper put up a franchise single-game record of 265 yards when the teams met up in the regular season. The Browns came out on top comfortably 36-22, with Houston not having an answer for Cooper. He finished with 11 catches and added a pair of touchdowns.

The Texans will have another shot at slowing down Cooper in a win-or-go-home situation at NRG Stadium in a Wild Card matchup.

“I mean, I think anytime somebody plays like that, you’re definitely going to go into that game and say, all right, we’re not getting beat by that guy again,” Flacco said on Tuesday, January 9. “It’s not my job to worry too much about that. It’s my job to go out there and play on Saturday and just do what the defense tells me. And you don’t want to overthink it either. You don’t want to take your head off of Amari just because you think that they’re going to have some gigantic plan for them. We got to be ready for everything.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans credited Cooper for the big game but knows his squad needs to do a better job this time around.

“Amari had an outstanding game. Some of the best catches I’ve seen all year even though guys were in coverage and in position,” Ryans said on Monday, January 8. “He had an outstanding game. We just have to be in position to cover him better.”

Amari Cooper Expected to be Back for Browns

The record-setting game was part of another tremendous season for Cooper. He earned a Pro Bowl nod, catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns. It’s a tremendous feat, considering the Browns started five different quarterbacks this season.

Cooper missed the final two games of the regular season as he nursed a heel injury. He sat out against the New York Jets and joined the majority of starters on the sideline for a meaningless Week 18 finale versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The expectation is that Cooper will be back and ready to roll for the playoff matchup against the Texans. He should be salivating for another chance to go against the Texans secondary.

Another receiver the Browns are keeping a close eye on is rookie Cedric Tillman. He suffered a concussion against the Bengals. Elijah Moore will be available. He returned last week after battling through a concussion of his own.

Texans Want to Apply Pressure to Browns QB Joe Flacco

Slowing down Cooper is one thing but the Texans will also be focused on getting pressure on Flacco. Houston managed just a single sack of Flacco in their first matchup.

“When you don’t get pressure on the quarterback — no matter who’s out there — it’s gonna be a long day,” Ryans said on December 24. “So for Flacco, he had a really good day vs. us. We didn’t pressure him at all. He stood back in the pocket, he had all day to throw the football, and we weren’t where we’re supposed to be in coverage.”

The 38-year-old Flacco has lots of playoff experience. He will likely see a bit more pressure but he’s only focused on the Browns’ game plan.

“I’m not in their heads,” Flacco said. I think that we’ll have our plan and as long as we execute our plan, then all that stuff will kind of fall into place.”

The Browns are a 1.5-point road favorite for the matchup.